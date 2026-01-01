Awards
This list is not exhaustive and is likely missing many awards from KBIA's 50+ years. If you are aware of an award that was won and is not on the list, please contact the station.
2026 Award Winners
KBIA is proud to announce that, for the second straight year, KBIA has won nine regional Edward R. Murrow awards. No station our size won as many awards as KBIA did. Among all stations, of all sizes, only WBUR in Boston won more Murrow awards in total (10). Without further ado, here are KBIA's winning entries:
2026 Edward R. Murrow Awards
Content Creators
Digital
KBIA Staff
Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion
"Experts: executive orders redefining biological sex attempt to erase intersex people"
by: Anna Spidel
Excellence in Sound
Excellence in Writing
"How Feeding America uses auctions to distribute donations to food banks"
Feature Reporting
"In Hannibal, Mark Twain’s legacy lives on through Tom & Becky program"
by: Rebecca Smith
Investigative Reporting
News Documentary
"A Night at the Inn: A KBIA Audio Documentary"
By Reporters: Anna Spidel, Harshawn Ratanpal, Rebecca Smith
Photographer: Bailey Stover
News Series
by: Rebecca Smith
Sports Reporting
"A rivalry unlike any other': Renewal of MU-KU rivalry extends beyond the football field
by: Rebecca Smith