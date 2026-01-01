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Awards

KBIA's newsroom staff and students have a high standard of excellence, and have been recognized statewide and nationally. The below is a list of our recognized award-winning content.

This list is not exhaustive and is likely missing many awards from KBIA's 50+ years. If you are aware of an award that was won and is not on the list, please contact the station.

2026 Award Winners

KBIA is proud to announce that, for the second straight year, KBIA has won nine regional Edward R. Murrow awards. No station our size won as many awards as KBIA did. Among all stations, of all sizes, only WBUR in Boston won more Murrow awards in total (10). Without further ado, here are KBIA's winning entries:

2026 Edward R. Murrow Awards

Content Creators

Digital

KBIA.org

KBIA Staff

KBIA 91.3 FM Columbia, MO, USA Logo

Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

"Experts: executive orders redefining biological sex attempt to erase intersex people"

by: Anna Spidel

Annika Miller
/
SilverBox Photographers

Excellence in Sound

"Mobile Funk Unit"

by: Jana Rose Schleis

Excellence in Writing

"How Feeding America uses auctions to distribute donations to food banks"

by: Harshawn Ratanpal

Feature Reporting

"In Hannibal, Mark Twain’s legacy lives on through Tom & Becky program"

by: Rebecca Smith

Nathan Lawrence
/
KBIA

Investigative Reporting

"Dumped in Berger"

by: Harshawn Ratanpal, Ceilidh Kern

News Documentary

"A Night at the Inn: A KBIA Audio Documentary"

By Reporters: Anna Spidel, Harshawn Ratanpal, Rebecca Smith

Photographer: Bailey Stover

News Series

"One Small Bite"

by: Rebecca Smith

Nathan Lawrence
/
KBIA

Sports Reporting

"A rivalry unlike any other': Renewal of MU-KU rivalry extends beyond the football field

by: Rebecca Smith

Nathan Lawrence
/
KBIA