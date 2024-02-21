Fred Ones is a graduate of Columbia College, earning a Bachelor’s degree in Audio Arts, in 1995. He went on to establish TME Studios in the Bronx, New York in 1997 and has since been recording, mixing, and mastering the work of both established and emerging musicians of various genres including KRS-1, Kool Keith, and Sadat X, to name a few.

His work in video and audio editing includes Excursions with Gina Arias, and Travel Tapes both published in the Miami Herald Tribune and other regional publications through his work as content producer at DETOUR, a Black travel publication.

Fred Ones work in the music industry includes touring the world as a member of Sonic Sum, described as “hip hop’s Radiohead”, as the former DJ for Mike Ladd, “king of the hip hop concept” and as the current DJ for legendary MC, Just-Ice, widely considered as “the original hip hop gangster”. Fred Ones released his solo album, Phobia of Doors, in 2004.