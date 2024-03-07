Excursions with Gina Arias: Dominican Republic edition (Pt 1)

Come with us to the Dominican Republic as we travel back in time to explore history through the firsthand accounts of two people who lived under the brutal dictatorship of Rafael Trujillo. Our storytellers relive the tumultuous times that follow his assassination and share their immigration journeys to and in the United States where they eventually settled and formed their families. The joys and pains of leaving one's home to make a better life elsewhere are all told in this 2-part episode.