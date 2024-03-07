© 2024 University of Missouri - KBIA
Album art for the DETOUR podcast, with gold lettering for the "e" and the rest of the text in black. The "D" is stylized to show an arrow pointing right
DETOUR

Excursions with Gina Arias: Dominican Republic edition (Pt 2)

By Gina Arias,
Fred Ones
Published March 7, 2024 at 6:00 AM CST
Come with us to the Dominican Republic as we travel back in time to explore history through the firsthand accounts of two people who lived under the brutal dictatorship of Rafael Trujillo. Our storytellers relive the tumultuous times that follow his assassination and share their immigration journeys to and in the United States where they eventually settled and formed their families. The joys and pains of leaving one's home to make a better life elsewhere are all told in this 2-part episode.

DETOUR
Gina Arias
Gina Arias is author and host of DETOUR podcast's Excursions episodes. She has a passion for travel and storytelling that began early in life, while spending all of her childhood summers in the home of her maternal grandparents in the Dominican Republic. Her writing has been published in the Miami Herald Tribune and other regional publications through her work as senior editor at DETOUR, a Black travel publication. Additionally her writing was included in a chapbook titled La Doña: Essays on the Dominican Matriarch, published through the Dominican Writers Association.
See stories by Gina Arias
Fred Ones
Fred Ones is a graduate of Columbia College, earning a Bachelor’s degree in Audio Arts, in 1995. He went on to establish TME Studios in the Bronx, New York in 1997 and has since been recording, mixing, and mastering the work of both established and emerging musicians of various genres including KRS-1, Kool Keith, and Sadat X, to name a few.
See stories by Fred Ones
