Excursions with Gina Arias - Cuba edition

Journey with us to Cuba to connect with hip hop artists and how their lives and music are affected by the political and social conditions. We hear from various players in the Cuban hip hop scene including El Individuo, who is centering Black pride in his music and two women MCs, La Reyna and La Real, making their own lane in this male-dominated culture and the struggles they face to be recognized. The Director of the Cuban Rap Agency, Ruben Marin, discusses what challenges come with running a state institution dedicated solely to rap music. We also hear from an old-school icon of the genre, Yimi con Claze, whose roots are in the MC, graffiti, and b-boy scenes of the Cuban capital, Havana. Our journey closes out with some real talk from DJ Reymel, who breaks down the challenges inherent in creating this art form in Cuba.