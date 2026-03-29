Study: Vitamin C may help protect fertility from chemical exposure

Exposure to a chemical used in fireworks and explosives may reduce fertility, but new research from the University of Missouri suggests vitamin C could help protect against the damage.

In a study published in Environmental Science and Technology, researchers found that potassium perchlorate — a contaminant that can leach into water and soil — can harm sperm production and vitamin C could be an aid.

The research, led by University of Missouri associate professor Ramji Bhandari, used medaka fish, which have reproductive processes similar to humans.

Male fish exposed to the chemical alone showed a sharp decline in fertility and damage to reproductive organs. But fish exposed to both potassium perchlorate and vitamin C showed improved fertility and less damage.

KBIA/Najifa Farhat Medaka, or Japanese rice fish (Oryzias latipes), are small, hardy freshwater fish used in Ramji Bhandari’s lab for this study.

“It actually blocked the way that perchlorate can affect the testicles,” Bhandari said. “So, all the molecular pathways that were impacted by perchlorate exposure were intercepted by vitamin C treatment.”

Bhandari said that while people who work directly with potassium perchlorate face the highest exposure, others may encounter trace amounts in the environment, including in some drinking water, fertilizers and foods such as leafy greens and milk. In Missouri, he said, exposure may also occur in coal mining areas as a residue from blasting agents, and the chemical can be present naturally in some water sources, meaning people may be exposed without direct contact with explosives.

“We have fireworks on the Fourth of July, and they release large amounts of perchlorate into the air,” Bhandari said. “It settles into the soil, dissolves in water and can make its way into groundwater and drinking water. It can also linger in the air, where people may inhale it.”

Potassium perchlorate has been identified as an emerging environmental contaminant and has been found at higher levels in some populations, including military personnel with repeated exposure to explosives.

Bhandari said the chemical can cause oxidative stress, disrupting genes involved in sperm production, while vitamin C — a known antioxidant — appears to counter those effects.

“Male fertility has been an issue all over the world because it is declining slowly,” Bhandari said. “And then we can see further decline because of perchlorate exposure.”

He added that vitamin C may also help protect against other environmental chemicals by blocking harmful pathways in the body.

He also said more studies are needed to determine whether the findings in fish apply to humans.

The study did not examine whether vitamin C can reverse infertility, but it may help as a preventive measure for those exposed to the chemical.

