Thanksgiving dinner will cost more for Americans this year, with higher prices for turkey and other holiday staples pushing up the cost of feeding family and friends.

The American Farm Bureau Federation estimates a traditional Thanksgiving dinner for 10 people will cost an average of $58.63 this year, up 6% from 2025. The increase is the first since 2022, when prices reached a record high.

In Columbia, a similar meal could cost shoppers about $67, according to a survey by the University of Missouri's Food and Agricultural Policy Research Institute. Researchers checked prices at two national grocery chains in the city for 24 items, including a 16-pound turkey, vegetables, pumpkin pie, dinner rolls and other ingredients.

The Columbia estimate is about $8 more than the national average for a classic Thanksgiving meal calculated by the Farm Bureau.

Turkey is one of the biggest contributors to the increase. A 16-pound frozen turkey averaged $23.68 nationally, up 10% from last year. Prices for other staples, including milk, dinner rolls, cranberries, potatoes and stuffing, also increased.

The American Farm Bureau Federation

Cameron Castillo, an associate economist with the Farm Bureau, said Thanksgiving meal prices are rising faster than inflation by a little more than two percentage points. He said higher fuel and other input costs tied to geopolitical conflicts are affecting farmers and businesses throughout the food supply chain.

“We saw significant spikes in the prices of some Thanksgiving goods in 2022, much of it attributable to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. This time, in 2026, we’re seeing another major geopolitical conflict affecting the cost of inputs — not just for farmers, but for everyone along the agricultural and food supply chain,” Castillo said. “All of that has an impact on what you pay when you go to the grocery store to buy food for your Thanksgiving meal and feed your family and friends.”

The national survey found regional differences in the cost of Thanksgiving dinner. The Northeast had the highest average cost at $61.57 for 10 people, while the South had the lowest, at $54.33. The Midwest averaged $56.89, below the national average.

Higher grocery prices do not necessarily mean farmers are making more money. Castillo said due to Trump administration's war in Iran, farmers continue to face higher expenses for diesel, fertilizer, labor, equipment and other production costs. The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates farmers receive less than six cents of every dollar consumers spend on food.

The American Farm Bureau Federation Price comparison of Turkey and side dishes

Shoppers may still be able to lower their holiday grocery bills by looking for sales and comparing prices. The Columbia survey found store discounts could save shoppers between $7 and $18, depending on timing, product availability and whether they shop at more than one store.

Hoa Hoang, a professor with MU's Food and Agricultural Policy Research Institute, said shoppers can check store websites before heading out to compare prices and plan their purchases.

“People can always go for a very classic, traditional Thanksgiving meal and put it together for, I would say, less than $50,” Hoang said.

Hoang recommends checking grocery store websites before heading out to compare prices and find the best deals.

“Stores frequently update their websites to reflect what they offer in-store. You can do a quick price search before you go shopping, make your list and compare which store offers the best prices, so you can get everything you need in one trip,” she added.

Local churches and community kitchens may also offer free Thanksgiving meals for lower-income families and international students, Hoang said.

