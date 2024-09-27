Dani Emma Devine & Cheryl Barbero: "I needed to find the right person and I finally did."

Dani Emma Devine and Cheryl Barbero are girlfriends in their mid-60s – both of whom came out later in life. Dani is a transgender lesbian and Cheryl is pansexual.

A few years ago, Cheryl says she nearly gave up on dating all together - but then she met Dani. They spoke about how a mix of love and laughter keeps them young.

Alphabet Soup shares LGBTQ+ Missourians’ stories through portraiture and personal narratives.

Cheryl Barbero: We're so goofy. That's what one of my kids said, “You guys are like teenagers.”

Dani Emma Devine: We laugh all the time. I think that's one of the signs of love – if you’re always laughing.

Cheryl Barbero: Either that or insanity, I don’t know.

Laughter

Dani Emma Devine: I’ll take both of them, it’s fine.

Laughter

– if they’re a package deal, yeah.

Cheryl Barbero: It was really strange. Here I am just trying to get out of a dating site, because I just don't want to mess with that anymore. And that is where I find my love.

"Just because I'd been alone for 30 years, didn't mean that I needed to be alone forever." Cheryl Barbero

Yeah, I'm pretty straightforward.

Laughter

Dani Emma Devine: Yes, you are.

Cheryl Barbero: We were gonna go on a date. This is one of our first few dates. I was just looking at her in the car thinking just how cute she was and everything.

And I just reached over and grabbed her boob. And then I thought, “Oh my god, I'm so sorry. I did not mean to do that.”

Dani Emma Devine: No need to apologize either.

Cheryl Barbero: She loved it.

Dani Emma Devine: Yeah.

Laughter

Cheryl Barbero: It really broke the ice. Okay well, maybe this will go somewhere.

Dani Emma Devine: Yes, it was affirming that somebody that I really liked a lot at that time – I didn't fall in love instantly, but pretty damn close. That was … touched me. It was just perfect.

Cheryl Barbero: I didn't get the handbook for being a lesbian, so I didn't know how to do it. And then I was divorced and by myself for a long time – 30 years, and I didn't think I'd ever find love again.

I've learned a lot in this whole situation. Definitely don't, you know, discount anything like, don't throw out not having a relationship the rest of your life. I mean, just because I'd been alone for 30 years, didn't mean that I needed to be alone forever.

Bailey Stover/KBIA Dani Emma Devine and Cheryl Barbero hold hands on Monday, April 22, 2024, while sitting on a bench outside Barbero’s apartment complex in Columbia. The 65-year-old girlfriends wore matching rings in the colors of the lesbian flag as well as matching pink and blue bracelets, the primary colors of the transgender flag. “I’m not afraid to go out and hold Dani’s hand somewhere or give each other a hug and kiss. That’s just who we are. That’s just who I am. I don’t really care what anybody else thinks,” Barbero said. “I like being who I am, and I don’t have any trouble being who I am in front of anybody. I don’t have any trouble holding Dani’s hands, being affectionate. I care about her, and when we’re together, we’re in this little bubble of just the two of us. And it’s like, ‘Oh, are there other people out here? I didn’t notice that.’”

Dani Emma Devine: Basically, for me, I just want to make sure that my life is – I'm living it the best I can. And I, unfortunately I don't really, I can't be responsible for being like a role model. For one thing, it's so late in my life that they have more life experience with regard to that than I do.

Cheryl Barbero: But the young people have given us a lot of encouragement and they’ve made us feel really good about who we are, and you know it just makes me feel good. And I go, you guys are so lucky that you found out so early.

Dani Emma Devine: I needed to find the right person and I finally did. We found each other and I am so grateful every day for that.

Cheryl Barbero: I love her exactly the way she is, and I think that just makes me the most happy – is to be around family and to be around friends and just have joy and laugh and have fun.

Dani Emma Devine: I’m so incredibly happy that it almost puts the definition back in being gay.

Laughter