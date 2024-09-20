Cam Linn: "I’m just another person. How I experience and interpret the world may be different."
Cam Linn is a 19-year-old autistic, agender college student. They spoke about how they conceptualize gender and define what agender means for themself.
Cam Linn: One day, I am sitting in the spare bedroom, there is Skyrim paused on my laptop, and I'm just thinking stuff about life and then my brain goes, “Wait a minute, where's my gender?”
And I realized that I just do not have a gender. That it was all kind of like a performing mask, and so that led me to now knowing that I am agender, which means, I don’t – like an absence of it.
I prefer the analogy of the cube. Some people's cubes are pink, some are blue, some are yellow, some are purple, some change color – I don't have a cube. I just don't.
But for me, definitions have always been a bit more loosey-goosey, I mean, humans do not easily fit into a box. It feels wonderful when you find a box, but also, I know as soon as I say the sky is blue, someone will point out that during sunset, it's actually red.
I'm still just a person. I may fall somewhere in the middle, but that's because, for me, that's just how I feel. I feel in the middle.
In the end, all you really need to do is ask. The basic thing is just ask pronouns, use the pronouns given, please God don't quibble about “Oh, you know, they/them is actually singular, actually, not singular is plural.” Thank you. I've heard that 50 times this week. Moving on.
But I’m just another person. How I experience and interpret the world may be different – especially if you yourself are not neurodivergent, but just ask.
I can see queer joy as me finishing up an audio drama, me finally getting in that shipment of Iron Goddess of Mercy oolong tea – which is very good, I suggest you try it if you ever get the chance.
But it can also be more so as like, feeling joy about your identity, like, I know that there are a lot of people where if I just am open about my identity, I already kind of have like a family of people that I can rely on.
I felt joy about being able to express myself – especially when talking with my uncle who came out as gay during the AIDS crisis.
Him seeing my generation – we're struggling, things still suck – but we can be open now. We have spaces. We can more easily find community and family in each other.