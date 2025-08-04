© 2025 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Career centers embrace careful use of AI during job search

KBIA | By Claire Powell
Published August 4, 2025 at 6:16 AM CDT
A 'now hiring' sign hanging on a door.
Santiago Guzman
/
Missouri Business Alert
Senior Coordinator of Student Services Amanda Nell said job seekers need to remember the "human" element when drafting a cover letter, especially if they use AI to help draft it.

With the use of AI chatbots increasing, career centers are trying to figure out how to adapt their advice to job applicants.

The University of Missouri recommended on its career center webpage early last week that students could use AI chatbots to generate the first draft of their cover letter. Late last week, the site changed. Now it suggests job seekers use ChatGPT or Perplexity to generate an outline or polish a first draft.

Senior Coordinator of Student Services Amanda Nell said the school is still working to adapt to AI.

"This is evolving," Nell said. "We are going to be evaluating and deciding what are our best recommendations."

JobFinder is an employment agency based in Missouri. Operations Manager Jamie Ballard said she can tell when an applicant submits an AI-generated cover letter.

Both Nell and Ballard said job applicants should use AI as a tool, not the sole writer of their cover letter.

“We’re trying to tell students [to] take advantage of this as a starting place," Nell said. "But it can’t be the end point.”

Both Nell and Ballard added job seekers should use AI carefully and make sure their cover letter remains unique.

"You really wanna stand out in a cover letter to kind of get your personality out there as well as your professional experience,” Ballard said.
Tags
KBIA News Top StoriesAIjobsjob applicationjob seekinghiring
Claire Powell
Powell is a senior at the Missouri School of Journalism. Previously, she interned at KCUR 89.3’s daily news talk show “Up To Date.”
See stories by Claire Powell
Related Content