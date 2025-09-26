© 2025 University of Missouri - KBIA
Alphabet Soup
What radical courage does it take to love in the face of hate? Through portraiture and personal narratives highlighting joy, belonging, found family and meaningful romantic and platonic relationships, KBIA’s Alphabet Soup challenges the notion that Missouri’s LGBTQ+ community is a monolith.Tucked away within the amalgamation of letters that makes up the LGBTQ+ community and the complex identities each represents is joy: rebellious, resistant, radiant. If you have a story you would like to share, visit https://tinyurl.com/LGBTQJoy or contact news@kbia.org.Created by Bailey Stover.

Cynthia Martin: "I've always known I was a woman on the inside, or at least in my brain."

KBIA | By Reporter & Photographer: Bailey Stover, Producer: Rebecca Smith, Photo Editor: Nick Sheaffer
Published September 26, 2025 at 2:00 PM CDT
Cynthia Martin stands with Bandit, one of her two Great Pyrenees, on Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, outside her home in Iberia, Mo. “One of the first things I learned about coming out and seeing other gay people is they love each other. You can tell they love each other, and they are attracted to each other, and there's nothing wrong with that. I mean, there's just nothing wrong with it,” Martin said. “Love is love. Love is truly love, and people love each other, no matter their gender, their sex, whatever. Love is love.”
Bailey Stover/KBIA
Cynthia Martin grew up and still lives in very rural Missouri. She’s a transgender woman that began transitioning later in life – as she approached 40.

She spoke about some of the challenges she’s faced and about her hopes for her future.

Alphabet Soup shares LGBTQ+ Missourians’ stories through portraiture and personal narratives.

Cynthia Martin: I had trouble when I was, like, two or three years old of – I didn't know. I can remember not knowing really what the difference was between boys and girls.

And there was a time that it was, like, “Okay, I know I don't have the same parts as a girl, but do you get those later? Do they change?”

You know, I was a little kid, I just didn't know, you don't know much, and then I followed everybody's lead in, like, “Okay, you have to be a boy. You have to do these things to be a boy, and then you have to do these things as a man.” And I tried very hard to be a man and do the straight sort of thing.

So I, you know, so some of it starts when I was really little, and it wasn't until in my 30s, it was just starting to get the best of me, and just, it's like, “I can't bury this anymore.”

For me, I just, I don't know, I was just in awe about any or every woman, for the most part, because they got to be women, and nobody questioned them, you know? And nobody stood in the way of them being a woman.

I was just a little bit, like, envious of them for getting to be women, like they get to grow up, they get to have babies, they get to have husbands, you know? They get to wear pretty clothes. They get to show their feelings. They get to hug people a lot more.

Cynthia Martin: Finding euphoria in 'just getting to be every day.'
Bailey Stover
Cynthia Martin lives in Iberia, Missouri. She’s better known in the roller derby community as “Hulkstress.” She’s a transgender woman that came out later in life – as she approached 40, and says transitioning felt like finally “coming up for air” even though it can be tough at times in a small, rural community.

Well, there was a point in time that I realized that I had to address myself as “her” and “she,” you know, because I was so accustomed to what I'd been told and taught and stuff like that, where I had to, I had to, like, undo all that, and it took me quite a while.

I've always known I was a woman on the inside, or at least in my brain, the rest of my body doesn't agree, and I’d still like to know the answer to why that is. I really would. I’d really love to know why I got screwed.

I haven't got to transition as far as I'd like, yet. I have responsibilities to finish raising my children and stuff, and I'm hoping now that they're pretty well grown that I can keep moving forward with more of a transition than what I have so far.

It's a process. It takes, some people do it in a short period of time, and other people, it takes years.
Tags
KBIA News Top StoriesLGBTQIA+Transgender People mental health
Bailey Stover
Bailey Stover is a multimedia journalist who graduated in May 2024. She is the creator and voice of "Alphabet Soup," which runs weekly on KBIA.
See stories by Bailey Stover
Rebecca Smith
Rebecca Smith is an award-winning reporter and producer for the KBIA Health & Wealth Desk. Born and raised outside of Rolla, Missouri, she has a passion for diving into often overlooked issues that affect the rural populations of her state – especially stories that broaden people’s perception of “rural” life.
See stories by Rebecca Smith
Nick Sheaffer
Nick Sheaffer is the photo editor for KBIA's Alphabet Soup. He graduated with a Bachelor's in Journalism from the University of Missouri in May 2024.
See stories by Nick Sheaffer
