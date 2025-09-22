Jeff Terry & Travis Griffin: "You can have different viewpoints and still be a Christian, still be gay, still follow Christ."

Husbands Jeff Terry and Travis Griffin live in Jefferson City. They met growing up in Joplin, but didn't reconnect or fall in love until after the 2011 Joplin tornado.

They spoke about their long and sometimes complicated relationships with God and about the joys of finding a supportive faith community.

Alphabet Soup shares LGBTQ+ Missourians’ stories through portraiture and personal narratives.

Jeff Terry: I lost my faith probably in my mid 20s. I started losing my faith because I couldn't understand why God would put me through what I had been through.

And I just kind of pushed God away. There were times when I would just question whether God even existed or not.

I didn't see it at the time, but I was being put through trials to make me stronger and to make me the person that I am today.

And so, we kind of started getting back into our faith. We started going to church. We went to the Presbyterian Church in Joplin. They were very affirming, very welcoming to us. They wanted us there. We enjoyed it there.

And I slowly, kind of, started processing and making some decisions, personally. I was concerned about – and I am, I still am today – there's times where I'll lay down and I'll pray and I will say, you know, “God, I believe in my heart that this is right and this is okay, but if I'm wrong, forgive me.”

I don't have a lot of moments like that because I'm really, I'm very confident that what Travis and I are doing and what we have is okay. We love each other, and God is love.

Travis Griffin: We started back in church at the Presbyterian Church in Joplin, and that was good for us.

I was kind of on the sideline, though, but I saw then that a church can be affirming. You can have different viewpoints and still be a Christian, still be gay, still follow Christ.

And then we found the church that we're in today, which has been a godsend. It is the most affirming church. It is the most loving people. It's our lifeline. It really is, and it has been such a good experience.

Jeff Terry: We're members of the Episcopal Church, and one of the firm beliefs of the Episcopal Church is that each human is called to respect the dignity of every single human being, and that's something that I can get behind.