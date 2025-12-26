© 2025 University of Missouri - KBIA
Alphabet Soup
What radical courage does it take to love in the face of hate? Through portraiture and personal narratives highlighting joy, belonging, found family and meaningful romantic and platonic relationships, KBIA’s Alphabet Soup challenges the notion that Missouri’s LGBTQ+ community is a monolith.Tucked away within the amalgamation of letters that makes up the LGBTQ+ community and the complex identities each represents is joy: rebellious, resistant, radiant. If you have a story you would like to share, visit https://tinyurl.com/LGBTQJoy or contact news@kbia.org.Created by Bailey Stover.

Kellen Sapp: “There is love in the Great Plains, in the Midwest, in the South — we are not a lost cause out here.

KBIA | By Reporter & Photographer: Bailey Stover, Producer: Rebecca Smith, Photo Editor: Nick Sheaffer
Published December 26, 2025 at 2:00 PM CST
Kellen Sapp sits on the floor on Thursday, March 21, 2024, at her childhood home in Columbia. Sapp, who is a 20-year-old asexual and transgender woman, is currently studying theater with an emphasis in lighting design at the University of Oklahoma. Growing up, her family raised her in a Christian faith community that preached “a gospel of love.” Sapp said she feels fully in harmony with holding both queer and religious identities, particularly as she has begun sharing her transness with her college friends, her family and members of her church. “Part of why being honest about all of these different identities is so important to making art is because I am happier than I ever was before, and I'm less scared of who I am, and that makes me a better artist, ” Sapp said. “Queer joy for me is joy that is tied to the connection between queer people and in queer community and with our queer selves. It's when I'm so happy that I'm trans—not just that I'm honest with myself, but that I get to be trans and that I get to be queer and that I get to exist with queer people in this world.”
Bailey Stover
/
KBIA
Kellen Sapp is a young transgender woman who grew up in Columbia. She spoke about the existence — and resilience of the queer community in the Midwest.

Alphabet Soup shares LGBTQ+ Missourians’ stories through portraiture and personal narratives.

Kellen Sapp: This summer, I got to work with a bunch of 16-year-olds from all over Missouri and a lot of them were queer.

And there was queer joy in me seeing these younger people knowing who they are, knowing truths about themselves, that I did not know at that age, and getting to celebrate it and being honest about it now. That was perfect.

Some of the kids were not able to be out to their families or their schools, but they were honestly and openly queer in the community we had, and there was joy in the interactions we had where they got to be honest about themselves in the only place they ever had been.

And, sometimes, we cried about that — I cried about that. They cried about that. We cried about it together — how much hurt they feel at home and yet, in this place, they felt safe to share who they were.

KBIA News
Kellen Sapp: "My faith is tied to my queerness. I believe that I was created this way."
Reporter & Photographer: Bailey Stover, Producer: Rebecca Smith, Photo Editor: Nick Sheaffer
Kellen Sapp is a transgender woman who grew up in Columbia. She describes herself as a “faithful queer artist” and spoke about how her queerness and her Christianity are connected.

But even though there was hurt behind those tears, those were tears of joy because being queer is a wonderful thing, and we knew that, and we could share in that.

Even though there are a lot of things about being queer that kind of suck — the way that the world treats young queer people is not a party all the time, but there is always joy in that connection, in the connection to other people experiencing the world like you are, or in similar ways.

I live in Oklahoma most of the year — not necessarily, like, a state that, you know, brands itself as being real accepting.

But I love Oklahoma, and I believe that it is important for me to be there. Not that I'm trapped there, but like, I like it there, and I want to put in the work to make it a better place.

I have found acceptance in Oklahoma — and some people think that sounds crazy. Some people are desperate to get out of Oklahoma. Some people would never go to Oklahoma. I love it there. I want to make it better.

I want to take the acceptance that I felt and I want to make it known to the world. I want to make it known to young queer people living in Oklahoma that there is love in that state, that there is love in the Great Plains, in the Midwest, in the South — we are not a lost cause out here.
