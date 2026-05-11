Public comment now open on MoDOT's 5-year road work plan

The draft of Missouri's 2027-2031 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program, which lists transportation projects planned by state and regional planning agencies, is now available for public comment.

Public comments can be submitted online on the Missouri Department of Transportation website. Residents can submit questions, concerns and suggestions for MoDOT to review and take into consideration for the 2027-2031 improvement plans for statewide road construction.

The public comment period ends on June 5, 2026.

The draft makes available $13 billion of federal and state revenues for all modes of transportation over the next five years and details $9.3 billion in road and bridge construction contractor awards, according to a release by MoDOT.

The plan features continuing work on Interstate 70 to plan, design, construct, reconstruct, rehabilitate and repair three lanes in each direction on nearly 200 miles of the corridor. The draft plan also includes plans for Interstate 44 as part of the Forward 44 effort to study and bring improvements to the corridor.

MoDOT and its construction partners have completed 4,211 projects worth $8.3 billion over the last 10 years, according to a MoDOT news release.

“These last few years, including this one, have been the biggest STIPs on record,” MoDOT Director Ed Hassinger said in the news release.

Following the public review, a summary of the comments will be presented to the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission. The commission will review the comments summary and the final transportation program before considering it for approval on July 1, 2026, according to the release.

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