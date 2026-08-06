Lincoln University opens new Health and Security Sciences Institute

Lincoln University of Missouri has opened a new Health and Security Sciences Institute. At a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, university and state leadership said the goal for the institute is to integrate health care, public safety, and emergency management education.

The $45.5 million facility will house Lincoln University’s School of Nursing and act as a shared workspace for the Security Sciences Institute. University President John Moseley said the new initiative will benefit students seeking a more hands-on learning experience.

“The amount of training that students and professionals will receive here, from the emergency operating center to the nursing spaces to cybersecurity, the training that will take place will extend way beyond the classroom,” Moseley said.

When he was governor, Mike Parson initiated the development of the new building by designating the funds needed to begin construction. Parsons attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, where he recounted an early conversation about the institute with President Moseley.

“Well, that’s the most expensive dinner I went to while I was governor,” Parson joked.

University leaders said the training provided at The Health and Security Sciences Institute will prepare students for careers in paramedicine and nursing. Jefferson City Mayor Ron Fitzwater said this educational focus could ultimately lead to more jobs in Cole County. Classes will begin in the new building on August 17th.