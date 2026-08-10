MoDOT plans to upgrade Columbia intersections

In 2027, the Missouri Department of Transportation plans to improve the intersection of College Avenue at University Avenue, Rollins Street at South College Avenue, and Paris Road at East Brown Station Road.

The upgrades include new left-hand turn signals at the intersections of College Avenue and University Avenue and at Paris Road and East Brown Station Road. East Brown Station Road will also get a new right-turn lane. MoDOT will also add a westbound left-turn lane at College Avenue and Rollins Street. MoDOT estimates this work will cost $700,000.

Randy Aulbur is the assistant engineer for MoDOT’s Central District. He said the intersections have created blind spots for many drivers.

“The thing that sticks out is some of the left-hand turning movements, and so that’s part of the improvement; we’re trying to make those locations with the signalized movements,” Aulbur said.

John Ogan is the City of Columbia’s Information Specialist. He said these improvements line up with community survey data about Columbia roads.

"When you look at the survey results, no one’s going to look at a 31% satisfaction rating for street maintenance and say that’s where we want to be. We do take the results of this survey seriously. And at the same time, this survey gives us information about where residents think we need to improve," Ogan said.

The City of Columbia will not be involved with the construction because the routes affected are identified as state highways, which fall under the responsibility of MoDOT. The department will release preliminary plans and maps during a virtual meeting and comment period this fall.