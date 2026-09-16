Group hopes to pool charities' resources for better disaster response

Following summer flash flooding and in anticipation of yearly summer tornadoes, Boone County officials are aiming to pool their resources to better respond to natural disasters. The Boone County Office of Emergency Management and Heart of Missouri United Way hope bringing together a wider range of churches and community organizations will make disaster relief less reactive.

This partnership is called Boone County Community Organizations Active in Disaster (COAD). In a press release, officials said the coalition “brings together nonprofits, faith-based organizations, community and grassroots groups, businesses, and other community partners that serve residents throughout Boone County. Members can expect to participate in quarterly meetings, build meaningful partnerships, exchange information and resources, share expertise and best practices, and strengthen their organization’s preparedness and response capabilities.”

Chris Lewin is an emergency management specialist with the Boone County Office of Emergency Management. His team’s approach is creating a single group with buy-in from organizations big and small that can help people know where to turn.

“When it comes to disasters affecting our local communities, no one agency can handle the impacts that it might have on our residents alone. It takes a whole community approach for us to effectively address all of the unique needs that often happen after a disaster.” Lewin said.

Heart of Missouri United Way CEO Talia Jackson said COAD could help streamline how quickly resources can be deployed during - and even before - a storm event.

An October 2 with local organizations interested in joining a COAD will be aimed at expanding the group's network to include faith groups and other small charities.