Diesel is testing an advantage Missouri farmers have that most states don't

Missouri's farm economy has something most farm states don't: strength in cattle, corn and soybeans all at once. The state produces the third-most beef cattle in the country, alongside significant row-crop production, and that mix has traditionally been a buffer against a bad year in any single sector. When crops struggle, cattle often carries the state through. When cattle struggles, crops pick up the slack.

This fall, record diesel prices are testing that buffer directly, because fuel doesn't care which sector it's fueling.

According to AAA, Missouri diesel hit $5.91 a gallon on Sept. 14, a record high that's about $2.50 more than a year ago. University of Missouri agricultural economist Ben Brown said the danger isn't that diesel is expensive. It's that the expense lands on corn, soybeans and cattle equally, at a moment when farmers need at least one of those sectors to be strong enough to offset the others.

"If you've got cattle, this is a rather robust period," Brown said. "If you're just crops, this is a painful period."

On corn alone, Brown estimates the diesel increase adds roughly $16 an acre in machinery operating costs, a significant number for farms running thousands of acres through harvest.

The buffer is thinner than it looks

Even as diesel prices rise, Missouri's cattle sector has remained strong. State projections show cattle receipts climbing more than 20 percent, even as overall farm income falls statewide. But that strength has a specific, and separate, cause: a nationwide cattle shortage has pushed the price per head up sharply.

That distinction matters, because it means cattle's strength isn't necessarily insulated from high diesel prices. It costs the same to run a combine through a cornfield as it does to haul cattle to market. The one advantage Missouri has over states that grow only crops doesn't cancel out the fuel bill. It just means one part of the state's farm economy is currently strong enough to absorb its share of the hit while the other isn't.

Hedging exists. Most farmers can't get it.

One standard way to protect against a volatile fuel market is locking in diesel prices ahead of time through supplier volume contracts. Theodore Rieckhoff, director of market development and commodities for the Missouri Farm Bureau, said almost no one does this.

"Fewer than 20 percent of farms across Missouri actually utilize any sort of risk management tool (for diesel pricing)," Rieckhoff said.

The reason isn't reluctance. It's scale. Rieckhoff says smaller operations simply don't burn enough diesel in a year to qualify for the volume contracts that give larger farms some price protection. The tool exists. It's just built for farms bigger than most of Missouri's, which leaves the majority of the state's producers taking whatever price the market sets, whenever it sets it.

Field practices are already stretched thin

Another common way to cut fuel costs is reducing how many times a tractor crosses a field, because fewer passes mean less diesel burned per acre. Missouri Corn Growers Association CEO Bradley Schad said Missouri operations have already adopted no-till and reduced-tillage practices at some of the highest rates in the country. So, there isn't much fuel-saving room left to find that way. Many Missouri farms made this shift years before diesel got this expensive, which means an option other states might still be considering is already exhausted, here.

Brown said one strategy still available is delaying equipment repairs and replacements as long as mechanically possible, running a tractor or combine years past when a farm would normally trade it in. It buys time, but it's a stopgap rather than a solution. Eventually something breaks down, and the deferred cost comes due anyway, often at a worse moment than if it had been handled on schedule.

What actually gets planted next year is where the real decisions are happening

With this year's options largely used up, the more meaningful adjustments are aimed at next season. Callie Turner, programs and policy director for the Missouri Farmers Union, said some farmers are considering crops that require less fertilizer, or adding in winter cover crops to bring input costs down before spring planting.

"Maybe they're looking at changing what they plant next year, and maybe not having to buy as much fertilizer for a crop that requires that," Turner said. "Maybe they're looking at a cover crop over the winter to try to help cut down those input costs next spring."

But that's a bet on 2027, not relief for the harvest happening right now. And Brown said the timing may work against farmers again next year. Roughly 80 percent of this year's fertilizer was purchased before prices spiked, which shielded most Missouri farmers from the worst of it in 2026. That protection won't exist heading into next year's crop.

"Fertilizer is going to be the one that's going to be a major problem in 2027," Brown said.

When the options on the farm run out, the ask moves off it

Hedging is mostly out of reach for smaller Missouri operations. No-till and reduced-tillage practices are already standard across much of the state. Equipment is already being run longer than it should be. And the next major cost increase — fertilizer heading into 2027 — is already visible on the horizon with no cushion in place to soften it.

Turner said that leaves an option that isn't really up to the individual farmer at all.

"We really need people advocating, calling their legislators, and telling them that farmers need support," Turner said.

It's a different kind of ask than a farming fix. It doesn't lower a fuel bill or change what gets planted this fall. But with hedging tools out of reach, field efficiency already maximized, and next year's fertilizer costs looking worse rather than better, it's one of the few levers left that doesn't depend on the weather, the fuel market or a farm's own balance sheet.

For most Missouri row-crop farmers, none of that changes the number that started this story. Diesel is sitting at a record $5.91 a gallon, with harvest still underway and no clear signal that price is coming down anytime soon. The buffer that's carried Missouri agriculture through hard years before, its unusual mix of cattle and crops, is still standing. It's just thinner than it's had to be in a long time, and this year, there isn't much left in reserve to draw on if it gets thinner still.