Analysis: most Missouri counties below 10% early turnout

Despite suggestions of high voter turnout, most Missouri counties appear to have gotten fewer than ten percent of their voters to the polls in advance of today’s midterm election.

KBIA reporters called elections officials in all 114 counties and St. Louis City on Nov. 2 and 3, and found fewer than 20 of the state’s counties registered even ten percent early voting turnout. The majority of the state’s early voters appear to have come in the St. Louis and Kansas City metro areas – both typically Democratic strongholds.

It’s the rare year where constitutional amendments dominate the ballot, with many voters telling KBIA today that they were going to the polls to vote on Amendment 3, which would reinstate the abortion ban that voters quashed two years ago, or on Amendment 6, which would make it much harder for lawmakers to overturn citizen-passed ballot petitions.

Polls close at 7 p.m. — also the deadline for mail-in ballots to be received.