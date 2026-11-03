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Analysis: most Missouri counties below 10% early turnout

KBIA | By Luke Mayfield,
Phong NguyenJulianna MejiaStan JastrzebskiJayden Bates-Bland
Published November 3, 2026 at 2:57 PM CST
A sign with red and white stripes on a sidewalk in Moberly, Missouri. It reads "Vote here" and has a white box checked with a black X.
Najifa Farhat
/
KBIA
A rainy election day may depress turnout in what has already been a lackluster showing for early voting in most of Missouri's rural counties.

Despite suggestions of high voter turnout, most Missouri counties appear to have gotten fewer than ten percent of their voters to the polls in advance of today’s midterm election.

KBIA reporters called elections officials in all 114 counties and St. Louis City on Nov. 2 and 3, and found fewer than 20 of the state’s counties registered even ten percent early voting turnout. The majority of the state’s early voters appear to have come in the St. Louis and Kansas City metro areas – both typically Democratic strongholds.

It’s the rare year where constitutional amendments dominate the ballot, with many voters telling KBIA today that they were going to the polls to vote on Amendment 3, which would reinstate the abortion ban that voters quashed two years ago, or on Amendment 6, which would make it much harder for lawmakers to overturn citizen-passed ballot petitions.

Polls close at 7 p.m. — also the deadline for mail-in ballots to be received.
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KBIA News Top Storieselectionvoter turnout
Luke Mayfield
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Phong Nguyen
Phong Nguyen is a junior at the University of Missouri School of Journalism, pursing a degree in Reporting & Writing.
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Julianna Mejia
Julianna Mejia is a junior double majoring in journalism and international studies.
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Stan Jastrzebski
Stan Jastrzebski is KBIA's News Director, and an Assistant Professor of Practice in the University of Missouri School of Journalism. He's served as News Director at four NPR member stations, and has contributed work to Morning Edition, All Things Considered and Marketplace, as well as the PBS NewsHour. His scholarly work has appeared in such scientific journals as Journalism, Electronic News and Journalism Practice.
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Jayden Bates-Bland
Jayden Bates-Bland is a general assignment reporter for KBIA.
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