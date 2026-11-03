Mike Deering takes District 10 seat despite contentious campaign

District 10 constituents have elected Republican Mike Deering to represent them. Deering took 65% of the vote against Democratic challenger John Wells.

The district comprises Callaway, Lincoln, Montgomery, Pike and northwestern St. Charles counties.

Deering currently lives in Montgomery City, where he serves as executive vice president of the Missouri Cattlemen’s Association. Democratic candidate John Wells was born and raised in Columbia, where he earned a masters degree in public administration at the University of Missouri.

Deering was in a contentious primary election against state Rep. Tricia Byrnes of Wentzville in August. Byrnes accused Deering of supporting data centers, calling him “Data Center Deering” in a Facebook post last July.

Data centers have been a hot topic for district residents, as many such developments have been proposed in northern Callaway County, and Amazon and Google are building data centers in New Florence.

Deering told The Missouri Independent last July he believes data center infrastructure should be heavily restricted.

“With any large development, especially these data centers, there need to be massive, massive guardrails in place on these things, or they just don’t need to be here,” Deering told the Missouri Independent.

Deering won the primary with 57% of the vote against Byrnes.