Voters approve Morgan County fire tax measures, reject school tax increase

Three local tax propositions in Morgan County, including a sales taxes for two fire protection districts and a local use tax in Stover, have passed. Voters again rejected a measure to fund a sports complex for the Morgan County R-1 school district.

Morgan County R-1 operating tax increase fails

The Morgan County R-1 School District will not increase its operating tax levy ceiling to $3.4846 per $100 of assessed valuation. The proposed measure would have raised property taxes by an estimated 19 cents per $100 of assessed valuation for 20 years, beginning in 2027.

The district planned to use the revenue for construction, renovations and improvements to school buildings and facilities, including a proposed $4 million athletic complex in Stover. The complex would have included a turf baseball and softball field, a concession stand, restrooms and parking.

Gravois Fire Protection District Prop Fire passes

Voters approved a 1% sales tax for the Gravois Fire Protection District. The tax will apply to taxable purchases within the district, which serves parts of Morgan and Camden counties.

Revenue will support staffing, retention of experienced personnel, apparatus and equipment needs, and a more sustainable replacement and refurbishment cycle.

The measure also requires a reduction in the district’s operating property tax levy that would lower property tax revenue by an amount equal to 50% of the previous fiscal year’s sales tax receipts. Under Missouri law, that reduction would begin after the first year of sales tax collection. It does not mean every property owner’s tax bill would be cut in half.

Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District Prop Fire passes

Voters approved a 1% sales tax for the Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District. The district will use the revenue to help fund operations, equipment and facility purchases, including a new fire station and a gradual increase in full-time firefighters.

The district’s property tax revenue will be reduced annually by 50% of the amount collected through the sales tax in the previous year, beginning in the second year of collection. The tax excludes gasoline, prescription medication and diesel fuel, along with certain other purchases exempt under state law.

Stover Proposition S

Voters approved Proposition S, allowing the city of Stover to impose a 2% local use tax on purchases from out-of-state vendors subject to the state use tax.

Revenue from the tax will support city projects and services, including road and sidewalk construction and maintenance, municipal building improvements, police training and equipment, public safety improvements and matching funds for government grants.