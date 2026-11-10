Columbia City Council votes not to renew contract with Flock Safety

Columbia City Council has voted not to renew the city’s contracts with Flock Safety. The 5 to 2 vote came at the end of a public hearing Monday night, where dozens of residents urged the council to separate from Flock.

Second Ward council member Vera Elwood put forth the motion to not renew the city’s contracts with Flock Safety, and council passed the motion 5 to 2, with Sixth Ward council person Betsy Peters and Third Ward council person Jacque Sample voting against. The vote does not immediately end contracts with Flock Safety, which officially expire next year, in March and September.

Since the system was approved in 2024, Columbia residents have raised concerns surrounding personal privacy, mass surveillance and collection of personal data through the use of automated license plate recognition (ALPR) cameras.

Before the hearing began, protestors from the organization “Get The Flock Out COMO” gathered outside of City Hall to demand that the city remove the system. Krista Murray, who organizes the group, spoke at the protest.

“We are here to make a big stink and make sure that City Council is aware that they are choosing the surveillance state if they decide to continue the Flock contract today ,and then also [to] spread awareness for the responsible data stewardship ordinance that's being circulated by the union," Murray said.

At the hearing, community members said city government has not been transparent about how it uses the data collected by Flock Safety and urged alternatives to addressing crime in Columbia.

Other residents argued the Flock system could be beneficial for prosecution efforts, and is no different than other means of surveillance, such as the tracking conducted by smart phones and social media apps.

Although residents voiced concerns regarding mass surveillance and potential for police misconduct, Columbia Police Chief Jill Schlude said they are committed to using the system to help residents and to not unlawfully invade their privacy.

“You have to have some level of trust in the police chief and the command staff that we're running the police department appropriately," Schlude said. "I know that doesn't resonate with some folks. And there's folks that are never going to trust the police department. And I appreciate that, and I understand that perspective.”