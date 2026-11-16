Ardent Health’s acquisition of Boone Health and its healthcare sites could benefit Audrain County. That’s according to Audrain County Commissioner Alan Winders, who said this is a positive development for the possibility of bringing a hospital back to the area.

Since Noble Health closed Audrain Community Hospital four years ago, residents have been rushed dozens of miles away for emergency services. Most of the old Audrain Community hospital campus is now set to be demolished.

In 2024, Boone Health signed a letter of intent to the county and city of Mexico to bring more emergency care to mid-Missouri.

Last year, Winders told KBIA that funds from a strategic partner could speed up the construction of a hospital once an agreement is reached.

Before Boone Health was sold to Ardent Health, the health care provider began talks with the county and city of Mexico to bring a hospital back.

As of Nov. 16, Winders said he hasn’t had any further conversations with Boone Health since it announced the acquisition.

Mexico Economic Development Director Gigi McAreavy said the cancer wing of the former hospital will be transformed into Mexico’s city hall.

Its other buildings were obsolete for the kind of hospital Boone Health and other stakeholders are in conversations for.

McAreavy said that while some doctors who worked at Audrain Community Hospital chose to stay in Mexico, the closure impacted the whole region, not just those health care workers.

“We're very manufacture-based,” McAreavy said. “I wonder if there’s some manufacturers who hesitate if there’s not a hospital close by.”

McAreavy said she hopes local stakeholders and Boone Health can build back a sustainable health care model for Audrain County.