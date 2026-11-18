After months of Columbia's Homelessness Steering Committee gathering data, the group welcomed the public into the discussion Wednesday.

They presented four priority areas: prevention, crisis response, strengthening support and housing. Attendees then used stickers to indicate which objectives they felt the committee should prioritize. There’s no timetable for when a direction might be chosen.

Committee members said their analysis shows homelessness is not limited to people living on the streets.

Public health planner Sara Humm compared homelessness to an iceberg, saying that people living on the streets represent a small percentage of an overall population.

“We have a lot of families and children in our community who are facing homelessness. We have a lot of individuals who are living in their car or they're doubling up and couch surfing, and so it's like this is actually a much bigger thing than you might think that it is,” Humm said.

Bloomberg Fellow Alejandra Pardini said the next step is to make specific plans to address community priorities.

“The idea is set: identify who's working on that, get them together, and figure out what the strategies or the action items look like on the short term or on the long term, because they are different,” Pardini said.

Pardini added that the committee's goal is to collaborate with groups already working to address homelessness. This could be through partnerships, information sharing, or identifying funding sources.

"With everything I've been through in life, including the military, getting back on my feet being homeless is one of the hardest things I've had to deal with. There are so many different things out there that is preventing just to get ahead in life" Quote from someone experiencing homelessness who anonymously shared their experience with the committee.

Committee members are also meeting with people staying at Columbia's Voluntary Action Center Opportunity Campus to receive feedback from people who are currently experiencing homelessness.

“We did focus groups and individual interviews with people experiencing homelessness in our community. So we want to take this back to them too and make sure that we got it right, and see what their priorities are,” Humm said.

After gathering additional feedback, the team will develop a strategic plan to address each priority.

The plan is slated to be presented to the City Council in January.

