A variety of factors are increasing competition for farmland — including commercial, housing and industrial development. But that competition also comes from farmers, themselves. Farm businesses that aim to benefit from economies of scale need to buy available farmland, which often comes from smaller farms getting out of the business.

This increasing competition for land is one of many economic challenges farmers face, right alongside high fuel and fertilizer costs, fluctuating commodity prices, severe weather and more.

Brian Reisinger researched the history of these “disappearing” farms. Reisinger is a writer and rural policy consultant. But before that, he was a kid growing up on a small dairy farm in Wisconsin. He now writes about the economic, policy and cultural challenges facing the farms like the one from which he came.

In this episode of KBIA’s news series “The Next Harvest: Seeking Solid Ground”, Reisinger joined reporter and producer Jana Rose Schleis to discuss his book, “Land Rich, Cash Poor: My family’s hope and the untold history of the disappearing American farmer.”

This conversation has been edited for brevity and clarity.

Jana Rose Schleis: I want to ask you to define the phrase in the title of your book. What does being “land rich, cash poor” mean?

Brian Reisinger: “Land rich, cash poor” means that you have this incredibly valuable thing: this land that helps us feed and fuel our country, this land that means something to your family. It's not only your home, it's your community, it's your heritage. It's all these things, it's so valuable, and yet it is so hard to make a living on that land increasingly year after year.

Photo courtesy of Brian Reisinger Brian Reisinger is the author of the book "Land Rich, Cash Poor: My family’s hope and the untold history of the disappearing American farmer"

JRS: If farming on the land is no longer profitable, why do you think more farmers don't choose to sell that valuable asset and do something else?

BR: It's the meaning of the way of life. As I mentioned, it is not just your mom or dad's job. It's your home. It's your community. It's your heritage. It's everything.

Every generation is carrying something precious from the prior generation, and you're raised to know that you're working the land to feed our country, it's a noble thing.

That's some of the meaning that I don't think you hear people in farm country talk about all the time because they're too busy keeping their head down and getting the work done.

JRS: You write at length about the weight of the responsibility and the expectation of being the only son of a farmer, and you call yourself a fallen son of agriculture. What does that mean to you?

BR: I grew up the first son, first eldest son, in four generations not to take over the farm. I was also the first member of our family to go to college, so that was a proud thing. But not taking over the farm was also a thing that I felt ashamed about for a long time.

I think in some ways, telling our story has helped me make a little bit of peace with that. I'm grateful my dad's still farming. I'm grateful my sister is working to take over the farm, and that I've gotten the opportunity to tell our story and be part of it in my own way.

JRS: You and I both grew up on farms, but most people have not. How do you get the public to care about these disappearing farms when more and more of us are separated from where our food comes from?

BR: When families like ours have an economic hardship, or weather that turns from blessing you to threatening, or a tragic farmland accident that keeps us (from) being able to produce what we need to produce … when those kinds of things are happening, and when every year the economics get harder, it all contributes toward losing more farms.

As we lose more farms, there are some very specific impacts on every single family in this country, whether they've ever set foot in a barn or not. All these families are facing food that's more expensive and less healthy, and I think people know that. I think people instinctively know there's something going on with their food, and it's just a matter of helping them connect it back to the stories of families like ours.