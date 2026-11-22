How people in the United States use artificial intelligence is well documented, but organizations conducting national surveys struggle to get an accurate or reliable picture of AI use in smaller towns.

Northwest of Columbia, the town of Centralia provides a glimpse into how AI has become a tool for rural communities.

Pixelated dogs, cheaper candles

On the last day of the city’s farmer's market, about a dozen local vendors were set up around the town’s downtown plaza. Many of the small businesses now have an assistant in common.

Artificial intelligence has become a critical tool for small business owners like Jolie Russel, who runs a flower bouquet stall in Centralia. Russel said she uses a search engine’s AI overview tool to find sources on how to grow new plants.

“If you took away AI, it would simply be just like taking out one book out of the library of gardening books that I use as scientific resources on growing flowers,” Russel said.

According to census data from this spring, the most common way people use AI is to find information.

Nico Berlin / KBIA Vendor Jolie Russel said she uses AI to learn how to grow new plants and get the most up-to-date sources. “So, just like a book on a shelf, I just use it as a tool, and then when I’m done I put it back," Russel said.

Another common use of AI is for assistance with creative tasks. Scott Brown, another vendor at Centralia’s market, said he uses AI-generated images to market his brand, Stella and Tuck’s Custom Candles.

“It completely opened up my eyes as far as how to do things that’ll make it more interesting, make it nicer, nicer looking rather than just throwing a photo on a website,” Brown said. “Now I can actually create content that actually makes it look presentable to where people will actually be enticed to purchase.”

Next to the candles Brown displays is an AI-generated picture of his rescue dogs, Stella and Tuck. He said images like this save him money and time, letting him focus on networking and other back-end tasks of running his business.

“I think that anybody that is purchasing will respect the fact, because I didn’t have to hire a photographer and spend all that money to get that done, now I only charge $15 for a candle,” Brown said. “If I had to pay for all of that, I’d probably have to charge $50 for a candle.”

Brown said AI isn’t foolproof, though. And city governments are realizing that, too, as employees use the same time-saving measures.

Nico Berlin / KBIA Candlemaker Scott Brown said he uses AI to market his business, Stella and Tuck's Custom Candles. "AI doesn’t have anything to do with the back part of our company," Brown said. "It’s all about just the creativity part of it.”

Local governments adapting to AI tools

Earlier this fall, Centralia’s Board of Alderman passed an AI usage policy for all city staff.

Because AI has developed at a rapid pace, City Administrator Tara Strain said they wanted to make sure employees knew the tool’s data security risks and the potential for hallucinations, or fabricated information.

When she first tried AI a couple years ago, Strain said there was still a lot of learning it needed to do.

“If I tried to do a request for proposals, the first half page would be correct, and the rest was literally gibberish,” she said.

Now, Strain said staff often use AI for everyday tasks such as emails and paperwork, and sometimes to help interpret municipal code when their lawyer isn’t on call. With those tasks streamlined, Centralia is updating its comprehensive plan and decades-old permits.

“There’s a lot of things that end up being put on the back burner because they are so time-intensive and require multiple people that the day-to-day really gets in the way,” Strain said.

The City of Columbia does not have a broader policy regulating how staff use AI. Director of Communications Christopher Ave said employees are responsible for ensuring their work is accurate before it’s used or given to a supervisor.

“We know AI doesn’t get everything right all the time,” Ave said. “Everyone knows that.”

To protect sensitive information, Ave said the city pays for a closed-system version of Google's Gemini for its staff to use, since AI models train off information input into a regular system.

AI’s limitations for small towns

So far, Strain said the worst thing that’s made it out of city hall is a poster with an AI-altered image of their town’s gazebo — created because the only pictures the city had were from the winter.

“So, I’d asked AI to keep it our gazebo but make it springtime,” Strain said. “It upset some of our residents that our gazebo is pretty enough without using AI.”

Strain said they send staff to take photos when they can. But like Brown's candle business, Strain said the city can’t afford to pay for a full-time graphic designer or photographer.

“We want the things we put online to be eye-catching so that we can get information out to as many people as possible,” Strain said. “If we can catch their eye, they’re going to pay attention to what is on that diagram.”

Right now, AI is still a convenient and cheaper solution for Centralia. Strain said the city pays for a few ChatGPT accounts for its employees. But over the years, AI companies have put certain features behind hefty paywalls.

Larger cities might be able to afford a larger AI-powered project. But a small town’s budget might restrict it from suddenly paying more.

“If that were the case, then we would just go back to doing things the way that they’ve always been done,” Strain said.

“We’ve all seen the movie Terminator, and they all have that image of what AI is gonna do to the world,” Brown said. “I can’t 100 percent say that we’re not heading in that direction, but I think that we make it a point to use it in a smart way and not just let it completely take control.”

Even though Centralia has developed official guidelines for AI, Strain anticipates the city’s ordinance could be outdated within the next year as AI continues to develop at a rapid rate.