CPS announces a new superintendent: Jeff Klein

The next superintendent of Columbia Public Schools has been with the district since July as its chief academic officer. Jeff Klein will become the superintendent on July 1, the district announced Thursday.

A community meet-and-greet with Klein will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. March 20 at the Aslin Administration Building, 1818 W. Worley St. The community is invited to attend this open house-style event.

Klein, 50, succeeds Brian Yearwood, who left the position unexpectedly late last year. Chris Belcher, who served as superintendent from 2009 to 2014, will continue to serve as interim superintendent through June.

Klein has worked in education for 23 years, most of it in administrative roles. He began his career as a special education teacher and school psychologist in the Los Angeles Unified School District before moving into administration in 2002 with the Park Hill School District in the Kansas City area.

At Park Hill, Klein was the executive director of research, evaluation and assessment before becoming an assistant superintendent. In 2020, he moved to Satchel Pulse, an education software company, where he worked until coming to Columbia.

In a conversation with the Missourian on Thursday, he highlighted the importance of engaging with the community and establishing trust.

“I think what needs my attention the most is being present, being visible, establishing trust ... and developing a relationship with the community,” Klein said, “so that they can trust the district leadership and trust my leadership as we go forward.”

Klein said he plans an ongoing “listening tour” — meet-and-greets, listening sessions, forums and various advisory groups — because, he said, this is the right time to engage with the community and understand their concerns.

As Columbia’s chief academic officer, Klein’s duties include overseeing curriculum and instruction, assessment and school improvement.

He said two of his defining characteristics are persistence and commitment, which set him apart in this role.

“I bring a worldview to the role that says that any problem that’s worth addressing is one that we can solve,” he said. “It may not be something that I can solve, but I know that we can solve it.”

This year, Klein said he has focused on the individual academic growth of each student. When it comes to student achievement, Klein said he wants to make sure the district is the best place to learn. For Klein, that looks like giving students the skills to continue to grow and further their education.

“If we can make a year’s worth of growth or more for every single one of our students every single year, that is going to add up, over time, to some very significant academic accomplishments,” he said.

In its most recent Annual Performance Report score from the state, the district saw a large increase, showing higher attendance and higher levels of achievement in English, math and social studies.

The district’s 2024 score of 86.5 places it in the top 20% of Missouri’s 500-plus school districts.

In the Columbia School Board’s search for a new superintendent, Klein was one of 22 candidates. He emerged from a pool of seven semifinalists and three finalists in a nationwide search conducted with the Missouri School Boards’ Association, the organization hired by the board to conduct the search.

School Board President Suzette Waters said Klein described himself as both an external and internal candidate during his interview. He has decades of district-level experience and leadership outside of Columbia Public Schools, during which he worked with other superintendents and mentored other district leaders.

“That makes him well equipped to manage all the different systems at our school district,” Waters said.

Waters said the board took community feedback into account when coming up with questions for candidates. The finalists were asked 10 questions, some of which gauged the candidates’ knowledge of Columbia and the district, their framework for working as a successful team with the board and their strategies for recruiting qualified personnel.

Questions also asked how the candidate would use data to monitor student progress, what specific strategies they had to engage families and how they would advocate for public education and the district in the face of escalating scrutiny from politicians and organizations.

The Columbia school district is the fourth largest in the state. It enrolls 18,801 students and employs 2,890 staff members, according to the district website. Klein will oversee the district’s 21 elementary schools, seven middle schools and four high schools.

Final approval for Klein’s contract by the Columbia School Board is expected at its regular meeting March 10.

Missourian reporter Tanvi Kulkarni contributed to this article.