Popular Columbia parking garage to reopen Friday

The Conley Avenue Parking Structure will reopen Friday to students and staff after having been closed for almost a year due to maintenance and repairs.

Conley permit holders can begin parking in the garage Friday as normal, according to a University of Missouri news release.

The closure in August 2024 eliminated 700 parking spots that were available to students, faculty, staff and visitors. The parking structure is considered a prime free parking location for those attending football games.

The release referred to Conley as one of the most-used parking facilities.

The parking structure project, which aimed to preserve and extend the structure’s life, cost $5.5 million, according to the release.

Mizzou officials have said that issues were found in the post-tension cables, which are embedded inside the concrete parking deck of the parking structure. The budget for the tension cable repair was $2.5 million with the rest of the cost going to maintenance in the structure that was already scheduled for 2025.

The entire structure was closed because of issues on the second level that were not accessible from the ground, a spokesperson for Mizzou said last fall.

The timeline for the repairs were not made immediately clear, with a Mizzou spokesperson saying last October that the garage was not expected to be open for Homecoming in 2024. The parking structure was closed for over 11 months.

New parking program

The new, tiered parking program from Mizzou will begin Friday. This program introduces different price tiers for parking, which increase based on location and convenience to the core campus.

There are five different tier options, with tiers including a mix of parking structures and parking lots in each category. The reserved tier is for faculty and staff, with the other four tiers available to everyone. Pricing for faculty and staff is different than student rates.

The pricing per month for faculty and staff:



Reserved: $105

Tier 1: $63

Tier 2: $30

Tier 3: $10

Tier 4: $10

Specific information about the parking tiers and locations can be found on the university’s parking and transportation website.

In the release, Mizzou reminded people to be sure to park in their assigned spot and that vehicles parked incorrectly may receive fines and be towed.

Expanded shuttle service

An expanded shuttle service, which introduces the new MU Health Care loop, also begins service Friday.

The shuttle expansion involved adding a fourth route, which runs weekdays from 6 to 9 a.m. and 3 to 6 p.m. and loops between Champions Drive and Providence Point, with stops near Missouri Orthopaedics Institute and University Hospital.

Information about all the shuttle routes on campus can be found on Mizzou’s parking website.

A five-day pilot program for the new loop was held in April and faculty, staff and students were encouraged to try the proposed shuttle route.