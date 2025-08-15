© 2025 University of Missouri - KBIA
Macon appoints interim city administrator

KBIA | By KOMU 8, Jacob Richey
Published August 15, 2025 at 5:59 AM CDT
The logo for the City of Macon, Missouri. There is a gold maple leaf inside a navy blue circle on the left with the words "City of Macon" the the right.
City of Macon
Macon City Council will begin advertising and taking applications for the next city administrator immediately.

The assistant Macon city administrator will fill the city administrator role in the interim while the city looks for a full-time replacement.

The city announced Mary Lou Craigg's appointment as interim city administrator in a Facebook post Wednesday.

Craigg's appointment comes about a week after the city announced it had fired Scott Meszaros from the city administrator role. Meszaros had been in the role for about five months, and the city said Meszaros' dismissal was a personnel matter.

Macon City Council will begin advertising and taking applications for the next city administrator immediately, according to the Facebook post.

The Facebook post said Craigg has worked as the Macon city clerk and assistant city administrator since 2014. Before that, she served 12 years as the city clerk in Shelbina, according to the release.

"Mrs. Craigg has effectively served as the assistant city administrator, and we feel very confident in her ability to step in as the interim as we navigate the future for administrative roles at City Hall," Mayor Tony Petre said in a news release.
