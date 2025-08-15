Thousands of MU students expected to arrive in Columbia starting Saturday

Mizzou Move In begins Saturday, and traffic will increase considerably near campus as new and returning students move into residence halls.

The bulk of move-ins will take place Wednesday and Thursday along with events designed to welcome students to the fall semester, which begins Aug. 25.

Avoiding high-traffic areas can help individuals navigate campus more easily over the next week, university officials said in an email.

Three main days are set for residence hall move-ins:



Saturday: 2,000 students and their families expected to arrive on campus

Wednesday: 2,700 students and their families arrive.

Thursday: 1,400 students and their families are expected.

Barricades and one-way streets will be in force from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. those three days. The Tiger Line Shuttle routes also will be changed slightly. Users are urged to check the live shuttle feed for up-to-date route information.

Among events planned:

Sweet Start at the Zou: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday on Carnahan Quad. Ice cream social features lawn games.

First Roar: 7 p.m. Aug. 21 at Southwest Residence Halls. Mizzou’s official kickoff event for the academic year involves cheerleaders leading students to Mizzou Arena to learn about university traditions and hear from leaders and athletic coaches. In a twist to the tradition dating to 1927, students will paint the Rock M at the softball stadium. The Rock M area in the north endzone of the football stadium is closed because of construction.

Academic Day: Various times on Aug. 22. Students connect with schools and colleges holding informational events around campus.

Midnight BBQ: 10 p.m. Aug. 22. Food will be served along Rollins Street between the Student Center and MizzouRec.

Tiger Walk: 6 p.m. Aug 24. New students will walk through the Columns toward Jesse Hall to symbolically mark their entrance into Mizzou. UM President Mun Choi will welcome them, followed by a Marching Mizzou concert.