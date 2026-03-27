Columbia pushes its Community Solar program

Columbia city leaders are making a push to get more people enrolled in a Community Solar program that allows residents to access solar power from the Bernadette Solar Field using a subscription-based model.

For many, such as renters or people who have too many trees on their property, solar energy doesn’t always seem like an option.

Community Solar allows a resident to reserve a 1.5-kilowatt block of solar panels at the Bernadette Solar Field, said Misael Ayala, a utilities services specialist for the city. The resident’s utilities account will then be credited for the power that those panels produce.

This opens up an opportunity for those who didn’t previously consider themselves a candidate for solar energy to get their foot in the door.

“We offer this just so that they can say that they’re participating in solar energy,” Ayala said.

The program is one of many city efforts to implement solar energy over the past few years. The city also takes part in a program known as Solarize Columbia, which offers residents discounts for solar panel installation.

The city had also hoped to benefit from the development of the 581-acre Boone Stephens Solar Project in the northeast part of town, but after years of planning that project was canceled in 2025.

Ayala points to the stress that using solar energy can take off of the power grid as one of the main reasons to join the Community Solar program.

“In the summer when we are reaching those peak hours, we’re not having to buy power from the grid,” Ayala said.

Aubrey Turner, spokesperson for the city’s electric division, also emphasized solar energy’s environmental impact.

“It just helps with wanting to start being a part of renewable energy, taking part of that and making sure we’re moving toward more of a greener generation, a greener planet,” Turner said.

Making a push

Since the program was first introduced in 2023, subscriptions have been slow. In early 2026, only 60 residents were participating in the Community Solar program. So, the city decided to try and get the word out.

“We felt like it wasn’t getting enough attention, and we wanted to put a spotlight on it,” Ayala said.

This led to the program appearing in the February edition of Columbia’s City Source newsletter. Since its feature, Ayala and Turner have noticed an increase of new subscriptions.

“We have gotten in the past month-ish about 14, so that rate of intake has definitely increased,” Ayala said.

Although there are still many spots to fill, Ayala and Turner feel good about the progress they’ve made.

“We just want to make sure the public knows that this is a service we have,” he said. “Our goal would be for the program to grow — that would be best-case scenario.”

How it works

Residents can register for Community Solar using an online PDF application located on the Community Solar webpage at CoMo.gov. The completed application can be emailed to Community-Solar@CoMo.gov or submitted in person at the Daniel Boone City Building, 701 E. Broadway.

The program costs $27 to register and has a $24.77 monthly subscription fee, and residents are able to unsubscribe without penalty whenever they want, Ayala said.

The credit amount is dependent on the amount of energy produced by the panels, measured in kilowatt-hours. It is assessed at 9.07 cents per kWh, which Ayala estimates to total around $297.50 per year..

“That is a credit; it’s not a deduction in your usage,” he said.

He also explained that depending on factors such as the time of year, the amount of kWh produced may be higher or lower, and residents won’t necessarily make back the subscription fee every month.

“You may pay a little more depending on the time of year,” he said. “In the winter here, you have like six hours of actual sunlight, so production is really low.”

