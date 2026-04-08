Ferrao, Lyman and Harper win seats on the Columbia School Board

April Ferrao, John Lyman and Paul Harper return to the Columbia School Board for a second term, voters decided Tuesday.

Ferrao was the top vote-getter with 6,537 votes, followed by Lyman with 6,218 votes, then Harper with 6,183 votes and Keary Husain with 2,759, according to unofficial results.

Ferrao is reclaiming her seat for another three-year term. “It means I can continue a lot of the work that I’ve started,” she said.

She watched results roll in with Lyman and Harper from the rooftop of The Heidelberg.

“That was one of the big things,” Ferrao said. “We wanted to celebrate with each other.”

She was surrounded by family, friends and other members of the board.

The room filled with an air of relief when Ferrao announced the results off her phone.

“I don’t want to say I’m glad it’s over,” Lyman said. “But I’m excited for the outcome.”

Harper, on the other hand, said “I’m glad it’s over,” as he looks forward to continuing the momentum and policy work.

Ferrao, Lyman and Harper will be sworn in on the board at Monday’s regular meeting.

Husain watched the results roll in with his family.

“This is a result to be proud of,” Husain said. “I plan to run again no matter what. I congratulate John, Paul and April and wish them nothing but success.”

Ferrao, an incumbent, just wrapped up her first three-year term on the board. Originally from Marion, Illinois, she has been involved with Columbia Public Schools for nearly 20 years.

She previously worked part time with the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Department and served as president of the Hickman High School Parent Teacher Student Association. Her two sons are recent graduates of Hickman High School.

Ferrao emphasized her experience on the board, particularly her work on the Policy Committee, where she helped review and revise over 200 district policies.

She also highlighted her involvement in developing a Special Education Task Force and expanding community engagement efforts.

She pointed to ongoing challenges including gaps in achievement among student subgroups, staffing shortages and student behavior concerns, and said the district should focus on data-driven decisions and expanded support for students and staff.

“I am excited for the future of CPS as we embark on new projects,” Ferrao said in her candidate statement. “I am deeply committed to continuing this important work.”

Lyman has been the board president for one year. He attended Rock Bridge High School and the University of Missouri, where he earned a degree in geography.

He works as a senior loan officer at Veterans United Home Loans. His wife is a Columbia Public Schools teacher, and they have three children in the district.

Lyman emphasized his deep ties to the community and the district, along with the board’s efforts to increase transparency and community involvement.

He highlighted initiatives such as stakeholder listening sessions and the redistricting process, as well as the board earning recognition from the Missouri School Boards’ Association.

“I’m proud of many of the accomplishments that our board has received over the last three years,” Lyman said in his candidate statement. “We have tried to make the Board of Education less of ‘the man behind the curtain,’ to something with more shared ownership with the community.”

Harper has been the board vice president for one year. He works as legal counsel for the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and previously served as general counsel for the Missouri State Auditor.

Before attending law school, he was a middle school special education teacher. His two daughters are graduates of Rock Bridge High School.

Harper emphasized his background in public service and the board’s progress during his first term, including increased employee compensation, improved transparency measures and gains in the district’s performance rating.

He also highlighted efforts to strengthen district policy and expand support for students, including through a Special Education Task Force.

“I’m running for re-election to continue this important work – to protect our progress, listen to our community and ensure every student can thrive,” Harper said in his candidate statement.

Husain, a newcomer, hoped to bring his background in medicine and education to the board.

He was born and raised in Columbia and graduated from Hickman High School. He later attended the University of Missouri for graduate study and worked as a trauma, emergency and general surgeon and critical care doctor at Washington University.

He has a son at Rock Bridge High School and twin daughters at Mill Creek Elementary School.

In his campaign, Husain emphasized his deep family ties to Columbia Public Schools and his desire to give back to the district that shaped him.

“Columbia Public Schools helped mold me into the person I am today, and it would be an exceptional privilege to give back to my community and its school system,” Husain said in his candidate statement.

Ferrao, Lyman and Harper were endorsed by the Columbia Missouri National Education Association, the teachers’ union.

Coverage of the candidates — including their responses to questions asked at forums over the past two months and a series of issues stories — can be found on the Missourian website.

