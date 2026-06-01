City Council to vote on creating department to oversee rapid growth at airport

The Columbia City Council is set to decide Monday night whether to create a Columbia Regional Airport Department to help the airport manager oversee multiple projects tied to rapid growth at the airport.

Under the proposal, the department would have an airport director, deputy airport director and maintenance supervisor. Two of the positions are shuffling old positions into new ones, with one paid position to be added.

At least $23 million in airport construction projects are either in design or underway, according to a council meeting memo. Additionally, $100 million is expected to be dedicated to capital projects over the next five years.

Among the current projects are a snow removal equipment building, a terminal loop road and boarding bridge, baggage conveyor system, parking lot improvements and a terminal kitchen.

Supervising these projects, as well as the airport’s maintenance and safety staffs, currently falls to Airport Manager Michael Parks. According to the memo, staffing an airport department is in line with other regional airports across the country.

The council has also scheduled a public hearing for the Monday night regular meeting to consider proposed construction of a new $5 million fire station to serve the growing east-central corridor of the city. Later in the meeting, council members will take up the project on a first-read basis.

The city bought two lots in the El Chaparral subdivision in 2023 for the station. The purchase included an existing building that has been converted to office space on the upper level, with space on the lower level to be used for an interim fire station while a permanent one is designed and built.

The council will also vote Monday on a plan to reconstruct the fire station at the intersection of Ballenger Lane and Ria Street.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the Daniel Boone City Building Council Chamber, 701 E. Broadway.