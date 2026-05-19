City Council puts public safety sales tax on August ballot

A 1% sales tax supporting public safety will be on the Aug. 4 ballot after the Columbia City Council approved the ordinance on Monday.

The sales tax, if approved by voters, would generate an estimated $38 million to support the Columbia Police and Fire departments.

Police Chief Jill Schlude and Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer’s presentation included results from the 2025 City of Columbia Community Survey, which highlighted an expressed need for more police officers and firefighters.

Schaeffer and Schlude said that Columbia should emphasize public safety standards — comparing the city to other similarly-sized college towns like Lawrence, Kansas, in their report.

The new presentation was over 20 slides longer than the original and featured the more detailed information on the finances of the sales tax. The council discussed the tax for over an hour during Monday’s meeting.

"If we can’t keep up with the pay issues, and we start losing people, the effect on the workforce that stays — I can’t adequately describe to you how difficult that is on them," Schlude said of the current trajectory of the department.

First Ward councilperson Valerie Carroll asked for clarification on the financial details.

"I don’t like that this is a sales tax, I would rather it be anything else," Carroll said. "I would rather have a dedicated tax to fund public health and have extra money available that we can now spend on police."

Other council members said it should be a decision made by voters. The measure was approved 6-0. Fourth Ward councilperson Nick Foster was not present at the meeting.

Traci Wilson-Kleekamp, vice president of Race Matters, Friends, said the sales tax feels more like a "Band-Aid" on a larger issue. Wilson-Kleekamp offered her thoughts during public comment.

"I know a lot of people are concerned about public safety, but I think there’s some serious structural problems with our thinking, planning and lack of processes that keeps us in this place," Wilson-Kleekamp said.

Other items

The City Council approved an Air Services Agreement with Allegiant Air. The agreement includes an average of five weekly scheduled round-trip flights, with possible destinations including Florida, Nevada, Arizona, Alabama, Tennessee and Louisiana, according to a council memo. This agreement also includes amending the city’s annual budget, which would appropriate $82,000 from the Transportation Sales Tax.

The council also approved $1.425 million for the construction of North Village Park. The park will be located at 210 Orr Street. The park project — which was approved at the March 18 council meeting — includes infrastructure improvements, a playground, increased landscaping and parking, according to a council memo.

"Parks in an urban area are huge for not only mental health, but as we grow towards the north in the downtown area," said Nickie Davis, executive director of Downtown Community Improvement District. "This will be the most beautiful way to do that."

The council also authorized the removal of tracts owned by Burrell Inc. and Edenton Ridge Apartments from the boundary of the North 763 Community Improvement District.

The construction of new HVAC systems for the Armory Sports and Recreation Center was up for a public hearing. Commenters included Dana Dunn, a senior account executive from Ameresco, who prepared an audit of the building, which sits on the corner of Seventh and Ash streets.

An ordinance also passed that would place an administrative delay on the acceptance or processing of data center facility establishments or expansion permits.

Additionally, the council voted to enact an ordinance that will prohibit the ownership and operation of electronic gaming machines. Schlude outlined the Columbia Police Department’s joint efforts with the Missouri State Highway Patrol to seize machines across Columbia. Violation of the ordinance carries a $1,000 fine, imprisonment for up to 30 days, or both, according to a council memo from the Police Department. The memo said the ban will not include gambling devices that are regulated by the Missouri Gaming Commission or the Missouri State Lottery Commission.

A conditional use permit for a short-term rental property was granted to the owners of the property at 802 N. Sixth Street with a 4-2 vote by the council. Members of the public were concerned about the neglect of affordable housing in the neighborhood, arguing that long-term rental properties are more essential for the community.

Community recognition and board appointments

Schlude recognized six members of the Columbia Police Department with three awards at Monday night’s meeting. Officer Devin Jens and Detective Malique Dameron received the Life Saving Ribbon Award, Officer Nathan Harrell received the Certificate of Commendation for Meritorious Service Award, and Katherine Guise and Nicholas Howard received Commendable Performance Recognitions.

The council also appointed a number of applicants to local boards and commissions. These appointments included the following community members:

Columbia Housing Authority Board: Rigel Oliveri

Convention and Visitors Advisory Board: Don Waterman

Finance Advisory and Audit Committee: Garlandra King

Parks and Recreation Commission: Ellen Young (member-at-large) and Stephen Lewandowski (Fourth Ward representative)

Planning and Zoning Commission: Andrew Grabau and Anthony Stanton (re-appointed)

Third Ward councilperson Jacque Sample commended the work done by the graduating seniors on the Youth Advisory Council, and Mayor Barbara Buffaloe presenting these seniors with certificates in recognition of their work. These seniors included Grace Harris, Casey King, Ahlam Alamin, Mira Tash, John Yu and Alex Hines.