Nine Missouri businesses make the 2026 Fortune 500 list

Nine Missouri companies made this year’s Fortune 500 list, ranking among the largest businesses in the U.S. based on revenue from the 2025 fiscal year.

For the eighth year in a row, Centene is the highest ranked Missouri-based business at No. 19 — up four spots from last year’s list.

The Clayton-based managed healthcare firm earned nearly $195 billion in revenue in 2025, according to Fortune, an increase of about $32 billion from the previous year. Centene is among three Missouri businesses on the list that have female CEOs followed by Edward Jones at No. 249 and Graybar electric at No. 342.

Although Ameren was not among the top 500 firms on the 2025 list, it returned this year at No. 466, jumping 39 spots. That was the largest increase in rankings among all Missouri businesses this year.

The second highest ranked Missouri company is the Reinsurance Group of America at No. 193. The Chesterfield-based business made just under $24 billion in revenue in 2025.

Clayton-based Emerson Electric was the third highest ranked inMissouri at No. 245, with $18 billion in revenue in 2025.

Companies based in the St. Louis area made up eight out of nine Missouri businesses on the list — with the outlier O’Reilly Automotive based in Springfield ranked at No. 250.

There were 12 additional Missouri companies featured on the Fortune 1000 list. St. Louis-based manufacturing company Belden made the list for the first time at No. 997.

After a 13-year reign, Walmart lost its No. 1 ranking on the Fortune 500 list. It was usurped by Amazon, with the remainder of the top five firms made up by Walmart, UnitedHealth Group, Apple and Alphabet, respectively.

