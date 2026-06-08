Missouri delays Healthy SNAP launch until February 2027

Missouri’s Healthy SNAP initiative will launch Feb. 15, 2027, several months later than originally planned, the Missouri Department of Social Services announced.

The initiative was originally expected to roll out in October. Missouri DSS said the extended timeline will give the state more time to work with local grocers, agricultural partners and community stakeholders before the program begins.

The initiative stems from an executive order Gov. Mike Kehoe signed in September 2025. The order directed DSS to submit a waiver to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service to refocus Missouri’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

The waiver aims to prioritize healthy foods and nutritional value, discourage foods high in added sugar and ultra-processed ingredients, and support Missouri agriculture, according to DSS.

DSS submitted updated waiver materials to the federal agency Wednesday, including revisions to definitions and the Healthy SNAP extension request. The department is awaiting further guidance.

The department said the additional time will be used to finalize program infrastructure, regulatory guidance and educational materials. Retail partners will also receive a product identification list to help update inventory databases and point-of-sale systems before the launch.

“Extending this timeline to February 2027 ensures that when the program refocus launches, it will have a well-supported network of local retailers fully prepared to deliver widespread support to our communities,” Kehoe said in a news release.

DSS is also reminding families that applications are open for the Missouri SuN Bucks program.

The seasonal program helps families buy food for school-aged children during June, July and August. Eligible families receive a one-time $120 benefit per child on an EBT card.

Families can check eligibility and apply at mydss.mo.gov/SUNBucks.

