Record rainfall raises concerns about continued flooding in Columbia

Nearly four inches of rain fell on Sunday — flooding roads, parks and low-water crossings throughout Boone County. The storm prompted road closures, water rescues and travel disruptions throughout Columbia.

While many of the flooded locations are familiar trouble spots during periods of heavy rain, experts said the issue is being intensified by weeks of persistent rainfall that have left the ground fully saturated and waterways already full before new storms arrive.

State Climatologist Zach Leasor said Columbia has received roughly 15 inches of rain since May 1. Repeated rounds of heavy rainfall has filled soil, creeks and streams — leaving little capacity to absorb the additional water.

"If we could actually dry out for a few weeks and allow some of the surface water levels to retreat a little bit, let the soils dry out a little bit,” Leasor said. “That would give us more capacity to absorb this rainfall rather than immediately flooding the infrastructure.”

As forecasters are predicting continuing wet conditions, Columbia officials are preparing for the possibility of additional flooding throughout the summer.

Columbia Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said emergency crews closely monitor locations known to flood and coordinate with other agencies when conditions worsen. If rising water begins threatening homes or critical infrastructure, the city's response could expand beyond road closures and water rescues.

"If we have rising water that presents more of a danger to maybe living units or to critical infrastructure besides just roads,” Schaeffer said.“We're a critical part of Boone County, and our emergency management is weaved through everything that we do.”

Officials are encouraging residents to heed flash flood warnings and avoid driving through flooded roadways. At night, Schaeffer said that drivers should stay calm and keep windows rolled up.

He stressed that even a small amount of moving water can quickly become dangerous, especially in areas where flooding develops rapidly after heavy rain.

For now, both forecasters and emergency responders say the best defense is preparation, as central Missouri remains locked in a wet weather pattern with little sign of prolonged drying in the weeks ahead.