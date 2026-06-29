Missouri Department of Revenue announces new general counsel

Kenneth J. Leiser is the newly-appointed general counsel for the Missouri Department of Revenue, the agency announced Monday.

Leiser will lead the department's legal team, ensuring agency compliance with state and federal laws and advising on all legal matters, according to the department's news release.

"We are glad to have Ken's talents and extensive background here at the Department of Revenue," Director Trish Vincent said in the release. "His unique blend of legal experience, particularly his dedication to public service and his sharp analytical skills honed during his long career as a journalist, make him a tremendous asset to our team and the people of Missouri."

Prior to entering the legal field, Lieser had a 30-year career as a newspaper reporter and editor in California and Missouri, according to the release.

Leiser attended Saint Louis University School of Law and graduated in December 2013. He worked as a trial attorney for the Missouri Public Defender system and as a managing attorney for Legal Services of Southern Missouri, according to the release.

Leiser has served as managing counsel for the Department of Revenue's transportation section since October 2023, according to the release.

"I am honored to continue serving the Missouri Department of Revenue as general counsel," Leiser said in the release. "For me, it has always been about serving; from my days in journalism, to advocating for vulnerable populations and now in public administration."

The department's previous general counsel, Daniel Follett, was terminated last week amid a criminal investigation, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting.

