Safety ambassadors begin patrolling downtown to monitor Columbia streets at night

A team of safety ambassadors is now on patrol in downtown Columbia to monitor the streets at night.

Block by Block Ambassadors, a team of seven, will be on duty from 4:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Their job is to boost safety, intervene in disputes and help anyone who needs assistance, from business customers to visitors to those who are homeless.

Funded by The District, the city of Columbia and the University of Missouri, the pro-safety program started June 11 in response to increased concerns about downtown security in the wake of a fatal shooting last year.

Block by Block is a national organization that runs similar programs in more than 200 U.S. cities. In downtown Columbia, four zones have been established for the patrols between Elm Street, Waugh Street, Park Avenue and Providence Road.

One or two ambassadors monitor a zone at any given time during their 10-hour shift, although they will consolidate in busier zones early in the morning, targeting the area between Elm Street and East Broadway.

Using GPS systems, the ambassadors follow specific walking routes, engaging with the community along the way. During their patrols, they can provide directions and an escort service, de-escalate dangerous situations and report concerns to law enforcement. They are also able to give homeless people water or Gatorade and point them in the direction of a shelter and rehabilitation center.

Ambassadors are not armed, nor do they carry non-lethal weapons such as Tasers or pepper spray. They also do not have the right to arrest or restrain anyone.

Operations Manager Carolynn Jones said each ambassador goes through several interviews and intense training before heading out into the community. They learn about blood-borne pathogens, mental health, addiction and de-escalation.

Their training is an ongoing process, Jones said. Directors and trainers from the national Block by Block organization will continue to visit Columbia for the next several weeks. In addition, the Columbia Police Department will administer training in the near future.

Narcan training may be needed as well. On his first night in the field, one ambassador found someone unresponsive and called EMS to administer Narcan, the nasal spray that reverses opioid overdoses.

“We’re not trying to replace the police,” Jones said. “We are trying to enhance services and support the police in a way that creates a safer space.”

Block by Block isn’t new to Columbia. A clean-up crew has been working with The District for about 10 years to pick up litter, clean graffiti, blow leaves, shovel snow and help people find their way around Columbia.

The new safety program has been in the works since April when the contract was approved by the Columbia City Council. While the initial push for a downtown patrol began in 2024, the deadly shooting on East Broadway in September increased its momentum, according to Missouri News Network reporting.

Beginning April 1, Block by Block entered a one-year contract with renewal options. The program’s annual budget is approximately $500,000, and Columbia will fund one-third of the budget, with the rest split equally between The District and Mizzou.

“We’re really thankful for the partnership,” Jones said.

Block by Block ambassadors actively engage with local business owners and employees to build trust. John Evans, an employee at Rock Bottom Comics on Walnut Street, said he is glad the program is working toward a safer environment.

“They need a visible presence, a constant visible presence, so I’m glad they’re doing it because this is the only way that it’ll achieve their goal,” Evans said.

Ken Rice, the chief operating officer of Pickleman’s Franchising and a former City Council candidate, said he was pleased to bump into a couple of ambassadors on East Broadway. He appreciates that the program will engage with the community.

“I think this is a good example of The District, the city and the university all getting together and doing something good for the rest of the community,” Rice said.

Jones looks forward to how the community will engage with the safety ambassadors.

“It’s really overwhelmingly a positive response, and it’s been nice to see how much the community is kind of rallying around this program and wanting it to be successful, and I think that partnership is really key to our success,” Jones said.