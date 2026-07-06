Jefferson City correctional centers regain power amid inmate complaints

Multiple viewers called and emailed KOMU 8 Sunday afternoon concerned about their family members in the Jefferson City Correctional Center, which lost power Saturday following severe thunderstorms throughout mid-Missouri.

Department of Corrections spokesperson Karen Pojmann confirmed to KOMU 8 that the center was without power and running water on Saturday. She said air conditioning was restored by 10:30 a.m. on Sunday and water was restored by 1 p.m. on Sunday.

"It might take a little time for the buildings to cool down again, but the air conditioning is up and running," she said.

Pojmann said that some areas may be relying on emergency power generators, which could affect some operations.

Viewers told KOMU 8 that inmates said they were without food, drinking water and medication for the duration of the outages.

Pojmann said everyone was fed a meal and drinking water was available.

"At no point were residents without food and water," Pojmann wrote in an email to KOMU 8.

She said bottled water was distributed to all residents Saturday and Sunday.

Pojmann also confirmed there was an issue with some toilets during the power outage, but said that issue has also been resolved.

She said only sinks and toilets with electronic controls were affected, and maintenance workers went through housing units and flushed toilets manually throughout the night and morning.

Also on Sunday, various callers told KOMU 8 they were turned away from visiting the nearby Algoa Correctional Center. They reported staff told them the facility was dealing with power, water, food and medication issues.

Pojmann said visiting was canceled Sunday because of the power and network outages. She said visiting will resume Friday.

"Algoa Correctional Center had some network issues but no problems with electricity, water, food or medication," Pojmann wrote in an email. "Algoa is not an air conditioned facility; buildings are equipped with large industrial fans."

She said operations at both facilities have returned to normal operations. Inmates at both centers have been served meals and have access to water, health care staff and medications, according to Pojmann.

