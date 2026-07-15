University of Missouri System selected for $160 million in funding

The University of Missouri System Critical Materials Crossroads Engine was selected for $160 million in funding from the U.S. National Science Foundation Regional Innovation Engines program.

This achievement potentially marks the largest award in Missouri higher education history, as well as a significant investment in rebuilding domestic critical materials ecosystem, according to a news release.

Led by the University of Missouri-Kansas City, the NSF Critical Materials Crossroads Engine was initiated in 2022 and is driven by a coalition of over 260 partners, according to the news release.

“This consortium exemplifies the power of the University of Missouri System’s four research universities working together to address one of our nation’s most pressing strategic challenges,” University of Missouri President Mun Choi said.

It aims to develop the regional ecosystem necessary for increasing production of the metals and advanced materials that manufacturers use in batteries, aircraft engine parts, semiconductors, medical devices and more, according to the news release.

“This NSF Critical Materials Crossroads Engine will be a substantial resource in the Midwest to onshore and sustain production capacity for critical minerals used across the transportation, energy, communication and national security sectors,” said Brian Stone, performing the duties of the NSF director.

Critical materials crossroads and the other awardees will initially receive an award of $15 million over two years, and they will have the potential to eventually receive up to $160 million from NSF over the next decade if it demonstrates progress on well-defined milestones.

Awardees will build and scale new innovation clusters in different sectors that aim to accelerate the development of critical technologies, to grow regional economies and secure the country’s position at the forefront of science and technology.

