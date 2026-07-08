More power to Missouri: Will there be a nuclear energy renaissance?

Driving through the winding roads of Callaway County, often visible in the distance is a massive, 553-foot-tall concrete structure emitting what looks like white clouds.

“A lot of people think that’s smoke coming out of the top; it is not. That is water vapor,” said Travis Hart, manager of the Callaway nuclear power plant that produces 15% of Missouri’s electricity.

“The next structure that you see, this big rounded dome … that is the reactor building itself,” Hart said.

J Thomas Taylor / Missouri News Network The Callaway nuclear plant cooling tower, left, the nuclear reactor, center, and the generator building, right, can be seen from outside the gates of the plant on June 15 in Callaway County. The plant celebrated 40 years of clean, safe and reliable power to Missouri in 2024.

The single nuclear reactor near Fulton was built in the late 1970s and began generating electricity in 1984. Initially, the site was designed with two reactors in mind. But Hart said plans for a second unit came to a halt in the early '80s due to decreasing electricity demand and rising costs.

Now, more than 40 years later, energy demand is growing due to increased manufacturing, adoption of electric vehicles and the development of AI data centers.

In a scramble for more power, tech companies and utilities are restarting formerly shuttered nuclear power plants, such as Three Mile Island in Pennsylvania. In states like Missouri, politicians are eager to find ways to build new ones and expand existing plants like the one in Callaway County.

Debates about how to pay for the multibillion dollar projects resurfaced in the Missouri legislature this spring. While cost is the first hurdle to creating a new fleet of nuclear power plants in America, the actual construction of the facilities is the second.

Early this year, Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe signed an executive order that creates the Advanced Nuclear Energy Task Force to “evaluate and guide” the state’s “strategic approach to nuclear energy development.”

Lost skills

The majority of the nuclear power plants in America were built between the 1960s and 1980s. Construction slowed in response to energy demand leveling out, increased safety regulations and public perception of nuclear power souring after the Three Mile Island accident.

J Thomas Taylor / Missouri News Network Plant Manager Travis Hart leads the tour of the facility at the Ameren Nuclear Plant on June 15 in Callaway County. “We have to have reliable a power source for the residents of this region.” Hart said.

Speaking at the University of Missouri in May, Director-General of the federal Nuclear Energy Agency William Magwood said building nuclear power plants is a skill, and America has gotten rusty.

“We used to be really good at building plants back in the ’60s and ’70s. How do we reconstruct that? That's going to be a real challenge,” Magwood said.

The only new nuclear power facilities built in America in recent decades are the third and fourth reactors at the Vogtle electric plant near Waynesboro, Georgia. While the reactors came online in 2023 and 2024 and produce more than 1,000 megawatts of power each, the project was billions of dollars over budget and years behind schedule.

Magwood said a lot of what boggled the Vogtle construction was the lack of institutional knowledge about building nuclear power plants.

“We just didn't know what we were doing," he said. "We hadn't built a nuclear plant in a generation. We didn't have people who knew how to do it. We didn't have the infrastructure. We didn't have the supply chain. The regulator didn't know what the hell they were doing. I was there, so I know.”

In South Carolina, efforts to construct a new nuclear power plant were abandoned after billions were spent and the company behind the project went bankrupt.

Tasked with ensuring Missouri can avoid similar blunders is Kurt Schaefer.

The longtime politician and public servant has been dubbed “the leader of Missouri’s nuclear power renaissance” by UM System President Mun Choi, who has been enthusiastic about advancing nuclear power by hosting national energy leaders on campus in recent years.

In May, Kehoe appointed Schaefer as head of the state’s new nuclear power task force, a group of representatives from utility companies, higher education institutions, politicians, state utility regulators and trades workers all charged with finding a way to make new nuclear power a reality.

Missouri Department of Natural Resources Ameren Missouri's Callaway Energy Center accounts for 15% of the power produced in the state.

Schaefer said the first step to establishing more nuclear power in the state is finding the cash.

“It's all about money,” he said. “It is expensive up front to build a plant and unless the federal government steps up, I just don't see it happening.”

In June, the federal Department of Energy announced $17.5 billion dollars in loans for utilities and energy companies to build 10 large-scale commercial nuclear reactors.

Schaefer wants one of those reactors to be in Missouri, ideally near the existing nuclear plant in Callaway County.

“We are really behind the eight ball here in the United States on nuclear power, but you're seeing a big effort, particularly from the federal government, to move us in that direction,” he said.

As electricity demand continues to climb, Schaefer believes nuclear power is the best way for Missouri to meet that demand. The zero-carbon plants can generate energy around the clock, unlike solar and wind power that need the right conditions to produce power.

Plus, given the longevity of nuclear power facilities, Schafer sees them as a good investment. To him, a robust power supply means a booming economy.

“This is our future, this is what we have to do to keep Missouri economically viable and that’s what we’re gonna do,” Schaefer said.

Who goes first?

The ballooning costs of nuclear power plants isn’t a new issue.

“Any project that big takes years to complete and things may change in the meantime," said Victor McFarland, University of Missouri energy historian. "The costs of your supplies might go up, the cost of labor might go up."

Decades ago, when many of America’s atomic energy centers were built, inflation was high and budgets stretched beyond initial figures.

“So the original estimates for the construction of these plants that were true, say, in 1970, they weren't true anymore in 1975 or 1980," McFarland said. "There were big cost overruns.”

Now, as the world turns away from fossil fuels, Magwood said nuclear capacity needs to triple to meet the net zero by 2050 goals. Currently, the nuclear power industry does not benefit from economies of scale. Because new nuclear projects are rare, costs are high and supply chains aren’t fully developed, adding to the overall risk of the endeavor.

“One of the big problems is nobody wants to be first … everybody wants to go fourth,” Magwood said. “Believe it or not, that doesn't work very well. Somebody has to bite the bullet. Somebody has to take the risk. And what I think the industry would really like would be if the government somehow put a safety net under the first projects.”

J Thomas Taylor / Missouri News Network The turbine generator, in blue, and its self contained water cooling system, in silver, sit inside the generator building of the Ameren Nuclear Plant on June 15 in Callaway County. Superheated steam created in the nuclear reactor passes through the blades encased in the turbine generator to create electricity.

Ameren Missouri has been clear about its goals to develop additional nuclear power. The company is planning to add 1,500 megawatts of atomic energy to its portfolio by 2045.

Callaway nuclear plant manager Travis Hart is an electrician by trade and first set foot at the facility 25 years ago when he was hired to work on the refueling crew. He said that’s when he fell in love with the place.

“When I walked in here and saw the equipment, how it fits together, how it works, how the design was, it was just extremely interesting to me,” Hart said.

There are a number of reasons the Callaway site is suited for expansion, Hart said. The location has access to the power grid, water from the nearby Missouri River, and a largely supportive local community that fills the plant’s roughly 750 permanent jobs while the company pays $9.8 million in annual property taxes to Callaway County.

The Callaway Energy Center’s current operating license extends through 2044, and Hart is confident the company will receive approval to operate beyond that date.

“I tell my people here all the time, … ‘this is important, so we got to get it right, and we got to do a good job of it, and it's okay to be proud of it, because it makes a difference,’” Hart said.

In the coming years, the state’s new nuclear power task force will assess Missouri’s readiness to provide the workforce, policies and supply chain needed to create the “nuclear power renaissance.”