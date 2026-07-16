Missouri Task Force 1 deploys to San Antonio for flooding response

Missouri Task Force 1 is rolling out to San Antonio three days after returning to Boone County from deployment in southeastern Missouri, the Boone County Fire Protection District announced Thursday.

The task force was activated around 9 a.m. Thursday, according to Assistant Fire Chief Chuck Doss, and teams were deployed at 1 p.m. for an 18-hour trip.

"Once we get there, we're going to stage, and (our team will) wait for their assignment," Doss said. "We don't know what we're going to get into when we get there. It depends on what Texas needs and what local authorities need down there, but we're prepared for any assignment that they may have."

After getting its assignment from FEMA, Boone County Fire District deployed 45 Type 3 team members — including members from cities like Joplin and St. Louis as well as Columbia.

This will be much like the task force's previous deployment. The task force is bringing an urban search and rescue team with swift water rescue capabilities to assist with the flooding response in Texas.

During its last deployment, it activated a drone team and helicopter search, but those assets will not go to San Antonio.

Doss also said that not everyone on their last deployment is on this one.

"If people didn't feel up to it, they can certainly opt not to go ... safety is our ultimate priority," Doss said. "Our goal every time is to bring everybody back that we leave with."

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for 59 Texas counties as severe storms continue to threaten the state.

Heavy rainfall across southwest, central and southeast Texas is forecast through the end of the week, which could lead to flash flooding, according to the governor's news release.

Doss said they don't know how long the task force will be gone, but when the phone rings, they're always willing to go and help.

"We're very fortunate to be able to help here locally (and) across the country," he said. "It's something that all of us take great pride in doing and giving back to our community."

The task force plans to deploy more than 50 tons of specialized rescue equipment, including UTVs and search and rescue boats to aid the affected areas. It is also bringing two live-find K-9 dogs that are trained to find living human victims.