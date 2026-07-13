Flash floods kill 1, force hundreds of rescues in southeast Missouri

One person has died following catastrophic flooding south of St. Louis.

The Crawford County Sheriff's Office confirmed on Facebook that rescue personnel located the body of 23-year-old Faith Gregory in the Huzzah Creek about two miles from her home in Davisville, Missouri. The unincorporated community is about 110 miles southwest of St. Louis.

"This is not the outcome that any of us were hoping for. Our thoughts and prayers are with Faith's family, friends, and all those affected by this tragic loss," Sheriff Darin Layman wrote on Saturday.

Gregory was swept away early Friday morning after nearly a foot of rain forced the Huzzah and nearby waterways out of their banks. The Black River crested at Annapolis at 28.73 feet around 12:45 p.m. Friday, setting a record.

A spokesman for Troop G of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, which is coordinating reports of missing people, said no one is officially unaccounted for.

Emergency responders, including Missouri Task Force 1, local fire departments and the Highway Patrol, rescued more than 360 people between Friday and Saturday. That included campers and staff at Camp Taum Sauk, an overnight summer camp that is close to the banks of the Black River. The Missouri National Guard used helicopters to evacuate them to Arcadia Valley Elementary School.

"Missouri's first responders once again answered the call with extraordinary bravery, professionalism, and compassion, rescuing hundreds of Missourians from dangerous floodwaters," Kehoe said in a statement.

The school remains open as a reunification center and command post, but the Red Cross has closed its shelter at a church in Centreville, in Crawford County.

Several roads in Crawford, Iron and Reynolds counties remain closed.

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