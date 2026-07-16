Moberly 911 dispatch now reachable through text message

Randolph County residents are now able to text emergency services from a wireless device, according to a news release sent from the Moberly Joint Communication Center.

Text-to-911, also known as Text2911, allows for emergency texts to be sent to joint communications call centers and allows dispatchers to send text messages back. This allows for dispatchers to proactively reach out to citizens for common issues like 911 hang-ups or accidental calls, according to the news release.

“We still prefer a voice call as the fastest way to get help because our dispatchers can quickly ask important questions," 911 Director Shelby Creed said in the news release. "Remember, Text2911 is strictly for emergency use only.”

Text2911 will provide crucial services if residents are deaf, hard of hearing, or have speech disabilities, according to the news release. It can also be used if residents are in an unsafe situation or having a medical emergency. Text2911 also features language translation in over 100 languages.

