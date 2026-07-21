Columbia approves renewable energy plan despite falling short of goal

COLUMBIA — Columbia City Council approved a 2026 Renewable Energy Plan and the 2027 fiscal year Capital Improvement Plan during Monday night's meeting.

Council members also approved replacing a 120-year-old bridge on the MKT Nature and Fitness Trail and changed a part of the city code relating to waste from "unsheltered encampments."

The renewable energy plan estimates that 23.5% of Columbia’s electric portfolio will come from existing renewable resources in 2026. A goal was set for the city to provide 25% of its energy from renewable resources, but it was not met.

The proposal also includes a suggested increase to providing 40% renewable energy by 2035, according to the plan. Matt Nestor, public information specialist for the Columbia Utilities Department, said the goal for 2029 is 30% renewable energy.

"I want to say through 2029 it will jump up to 30%," Nestor said. "We're always investigating, looking for ways to get renewable energy on our grid. We have a contract with our wind, which would be the Green Belt Express line, gets built, we're looking at energy for Missouri in 2029. That's going to be a nine to 10% increase into our renewable portfolio."

The plan also states that rates will not increase by more than 3%, but that's not for residents. Nestor said those increases are for the department and will not be affecting customers.

"It's raising our rate, but we're not passing that on to the customer," Nestor said. "It's a cost that we're trying to save our customers and the money that's coming out of our pocket that has to recoup later."

The increase would be due to the potentially higher cost of renewable energy rather than nonrenewable energy.

The plan was released on Jan. 30 and has been reviewed by the Water and Light Advisory Board and the Climate and Environment Commission.

Energy and water rate increases

Energy and water utilities are facing potential rate increases, which were introduced at Monday's meeting. The proposed increase is 10% for the water rate and 6% for the electric rate, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting.

Mid-Missouri NewsColumbia utility rate increase proposal moves forwardTaylor Bowman, KOMU 8 Reporter

The water rate increase will amount to a $3.4 million revenue increase, with a 3% increase planned for the 2028 fiscal year, totaling $1.3 million. This increase will go toward maintenance, operation and improvement.

The electric rate increase will be an $8.6 million revenue increase to continue operational reliability. Nestor said this year's increase is an increment of a larger rate increase.

"What we've discussed with council on Wednesday is a larger increase this year and then 2% or 3% for 2028, 2029 and 2030," Nestor said. "We're looking out for three or four years to try to get everything under control."

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The council will hear public comment and could vote on the increases potentially on Aug. 3, the next planned city council meeting.

Capital improvements plan

The council also approved a Capital Improvement Plan for the 2027 fiscal year, which will invest $52 million into future projects.

Projects for 2027 include replacing a fire engine, building a new salt shed, and improvements to sidewalks, roads, sewers, wastewater management plants, and parking structures.

The plan also includes various improvements to the Columbia Regional Airport, costing more than $10.6 million, according to a council presentation.

MKT bridge No. 9 replacement

The council approved replacing bridge No. 9 on the MKT, which is 120 years old. The bridge is near the access that connects the MKT to the MizzouRec and Hinkson Creek Trail.

The bridge is set to be replaced by early 2027, with the project expected to cost the city $640,000. Construction will likely take place during the colder months of the year, when the trail is not as widely used.

According to a council memo, the bridge is being replaced due to repeated damage to its wooden support system over the years.

Waste from encampments near waterways

In a 4-2 vote, council members approved a change to the city code relating to waste at "unsheltered encampments" to comply with requirements from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

Previously, the city's code about prohibited waste disposal said pollutants like rubbish, yard waste, paper litter and other discarded items could not be placed into any storm sewer system or waterway.

The approved change to that section now specifically names "human waste or litter from encampment activities or gatherings."

The city was required to amend its code to comply with the municipal separate storm sewer systems permit it receives from the natural resources department.

During the 2025 renewal process for the permit, the department specifically asked the city to address waste from encampments in its city code, according to Utilities Director Erin Keys.

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