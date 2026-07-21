Columbia City Council approves replacement of 120-year-old bridge on MKT trail

A 120-year-old bridge on the MKT Trail is now set to be replaced by early next year after the Columbia City Council approved the project Monday night.

The council unanimously approved replacement of the structure, known as bridge No. 9. The total cost of the project is expected to be $640,000, with $575,000 coming from the city’s park sales tax funds.

Joggers, cyclists, commuters and others who use the trail can expect closures during construction, which likely will take place between December and March. The project is scheduled for what is typically the coldest time of year in Columbia, although some residents are known to use the trail during that time.

Because of the area’s terrain, there aren’t any viable options for trail detours around the construction site, city officials said.

The proposal to replace the bridge south of Stadium Boulevard and west of the University of Missouri’s Gustin Golf Course was announced in May, following several public meetings on the matter.

Requests for replacement came following the consistent need for repairs to the wooden support system, which has been continuously damaged by years of flooding and heavy rain.

Gabe Huffington, the city’s director of the Parks and Recreation Department, also recommended replacement to help accommodate heavy emergency vehicles, as the bridge has a maximum capacity of 10,000 pounds. Services such as 911 responses are sometimes needed along the trail.

When asked by a council member, Huffington said he expected that the new bridge would last approximately 50 years.

Several residents spoke in support of the construction, citing frequent travel and routine trouble with the bridge. A Fourth Ward resident, Peter Schneeberger, suggested that the project should be under the capital improvement fund, and should be a larger project targeting all bridges on the MKT trail.

“My suggestion is let’s do (bridges No.) 2, 9 and 10 all at the same time for a 50-year investment,” he said.

In anticipation of the closure, Parks and Recreation staff will create a communication plan to warn trail users about the closure and construction timeline. Warning signage will be placed along the trail at least two months in advance of the beginning of the project.

Renewable energy

The council on Monday night also accepted a 2026 Renewable Energy Plan. The Renewable Energy Standard, originally passed in 2004, requires that before Feb. 1 each year Columbia Water and Light release a renewable energy plan that complies with the ordinance.

Water and Light staff detailed potential next steps for expansion of renewals, including a potential solar purchase power agreement, expansion of a wind agreement and continuation of incentives for solar on homes and businesses.

Many concerned residents and climate activists spoke out and encouraged the city to speed up action on increasing renewable energy usage.

“We believe that the climate emergency requires us to get up off our duffs and press forward in emergency response,” Mark Haim of Mid-Missouri Peaceworks said. “I’m talking about action on the scale of the response to Pearl Harbor in 1941.”

According to a staff memo, 22.57% of Columbia’s utility load comes from renewable energy sources. The memo also noted that if the IronStar Wind project was not delayed, the current 25% renewable energy goal would have been exceeded.

The total expense of renewable energy resources was 72.4% of the allowed cost limit of $4,787,669.

Capital improvements

The City Council also accepted a Capital Improvement Plan for fiscal year 2027, which would invest over $52 million into future capital improvement projects. The CIP serves as a blueprint for investing in future projects, including the maintenance and improvement of current infrastructure.

Finance Department staff gave a presentation of funded projects for FY 2027, including several airport additions as well as general infrastructure improvements, including roads, sewers and waste management facilities.

Funded improvements include a new salt storage building and replacing a fire engine.

Airport projects alone will cost $10.6 million, with five projects planned.

Other action

The council also heard from two Mizzou students and Columbia natives Luke Jensen and Izn Naqvi, who brought forward concerns about Columbia’s instillation of Flock surveillance cameras. “The people of Columbia deserve privacy, and I ask that the council do what they can to cancel the city’s contract with Flock,” Jensen said.

The council also observed as the city’s new communications director, Christopher Ave, was officially sworn in to his position.