MU plans for commercial development are progressing

University of Missouri officials are accepting proposals from commercial developers to build new structures on campus, particularly near its sporting venues.

A successful request for information process that began last fall has encouraged Mizzou to move forward with direct conversations with developers that have expressed interest, according to a new release issued Friday.

Travis Zimpfer, deputy spokesperson for Mizzou, said the university is focused on the possibility of creating student housing, hotels and restaurants that will form a year-round commercial hub for Columbia.

A Request for Information, which allowed firms to submit proposals for development, was issued by Mizzou last October.

“We received a great response from the development community and a variety of creative ideas,” UM System Treasurer Kevin Hogg said in the release. “We are excited about bringing more amenities to campus that benefit our constituents.”

Zimpfer said it was still too early in the process to share specific details about what projects are being planned.

A map that divides Mizzou’s campus into three zones was shared by Mizzou when it first issued the RFI. Locations marked for potential development include the Hearnes Center, Mizzou’s softball stadium, locations on the east and west sides of downtown Columbia, MU Health Care’s facilities and a location near Brooks Hall, which is across from Farout Field.

Zimpfer declined to answer questions on whether the public’s input will factor into the decisions made around what is constructed, where it will be or a timeline for when construction will start.

A few universities across the nations have embarked on similar ventures.

According to the Orlando Business Journal, the University of Central Florida identified more than 60 acres of land that it intends to use to privately develop student housing and retail establishments with hopes that it stimulates the local economy in the long term.

In partnership with a private firm, the University of Tennessee is constructing a new parking garage and an entertainment district. Tennessee officials said they anticipate millions of dollars in annual revenue from the endeavor.

