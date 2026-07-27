Red Cross issues second-ever national blood crisis

The Red Cross announced its second-ever national blood crisis on Monday as donations dip to a four-year summer low.

According to a news release, "Extreme heat, poor air quality and widespread foodborne illnesses continue to contribute to lower donor turnout this summer."

"Donations are still not keeping pace with hospital demand, and the situation has escalated," the organization stated in the release.

While all blood types are needed, type O blood is stretched the thinnest, and the Red Cross is currently limiting its distribution to hospitals. According to the release, "the supply of type O positive blood has dropped below a one-day supply.

In July, donors will receive a Fandango Movie Ticket by email (up to $15 ticket price and fees), and in August, they will receive a $20 Amazon gift card.

The nonprofit announced its first blood crisis in 2022 when the Omicron variant of COVID-19 surged, according to a news release from the same year.

In mid-Missouri, residents may donate at Red Cross locations in Columbia, Jefferson City and Fort Leonard Wood.

Missourians can find their nearest location by visiting redcrossblood.org and inputting their ZIP code.

