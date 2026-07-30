Boone County cyclosporiasis cases rise to 81

Boone County is reporting 81 confirmed cases of cyclosporiasis as of 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Department.

The county reported a total of 56 cases last Thursday, 22 previous Thursday and nine on July 15.

Missouri had reported 593 cases Wednesday with 117 of those in St. Louis and 100 in Kansas City. Roughly 10% of infected individuals have required hospitalization.

State health officials continue to track the cases locally to determine if they are tied directly to the official federal outbreak map.

Cyclosporiasis is caused by a microscopic parasite, and people can be infected after consuming food or water contaminated with the parasite.

Symptoms typically begin about a week after consumption with diarrhea the most common symptom, but the illness may include loss of appetite, weight loss, vomiting and other gastrointestinal issues.

Without treatment, the illness can last a month or longer. Symptoms may also improve and then return.

