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Boone County cyclosporiasis cases rise to 81

KBIA | By Columbia Missourian
Published July 30, 2026 at 9:22 AM CDT
Two Republican lawmakers have proposed legislation to establish that licensing structure in Missouri — state Sen. Nick Schroer of Defiance and Rep. Doug Richey of Excelsior Springs.
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Two Republican lawmakers have proposed legislation to establish that licensing structure in Missouri — state Sen. Nick Schroer of Defiance and Rep. Doug Richey of Excelsior Springs.

Boone County is reporting 81 confirmed cases of cyclosporiasis as of 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Department.

The county reported a total of 56 cases last Thursday, 22 previous Thursday and nine on July 15.

Missouri had reported 593 cases Wednesday with 117 of those in St. Louis and 100 in Kansas City. Roughly 10% of infected individuals have required hospitalization.

State health officials continue to track the cases locally to determine if they are tied directly to the official federal outbreak map.

Cyclosporiasis is caused by a microscopic parasite, and people can be infected after consuming food or water contaminated with the parasite.

Symptoms typically begin about a week after consumption with diarrhea the most common symptom, but the illness may include loss of appetite, weight loss, vomiting and other gastrointestinal issues.

Without treatment, the illness can last a month or longer. Symptoms may also improve and then return.
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Missouri News Network Cyclosporiasishealthcaremedicine
Columbia Missourian
The Columbia Missourian is a community news organization managed by professional editors and staffed by Missouri School of Journalism students who do the reporting, design, copy editing, information graphics, photography and multimedia.
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